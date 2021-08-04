Sioux Falls Man Attempted to Kidnap Woman on Bike Trail

A frightening incident on the bike trail led to the arrest of a Sioux Falls man.

According to Dakota News Now, an 18-year-old woman was attacked on Sunday night while jogging in the area of Dunham Park. It started at approximately 8:30 pm when a man driving a vehicle said something to the victim as she ran by.

Not long after that, the victim saw the car parked and the driver of that car was coming towards her and speaking in Spanish.

Get our free mobile app

According to police, the suspect grabbed and groped the woman and attempted to lead her to his car. The victim struck the suspect and was able to get away from him. She then reported the incident to the police and was able to identify him.

Josue Daniel Lopez Cruz, 20 of Sioux Falls, was arrested and faces charges of stalking, simple assault, and attempted kidnapping.