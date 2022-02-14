Mayor Paul TenHaken is offering all Sioux Falls residents the opportunity to "stay in the know" by signing up to get texts from him about notable Sioux Empire happenings. This includes a major concert announcement from him and the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

He offered the information on how to do this on his Twitter account this past Saturday.

Now before you sign up you should know what may happen after you do, so I'll throw in the disclaimer, just because like all disclaimers, it appears in teeny-weeny print in the Twitter message:

You agree to receive SMS messages. You may receive up to 4 messages per month. Message and data rates may apply. Reply STOP to end or HELP for help. Terms and privacy at tenhakenformayor/com/sms.

This was the complete message he posted:

So now the questions are, "Who is the artist? Is it a concert already on the Denny's schedule?"

Maybe Megadeath and Lamb of God, for heavy metal fans, this is a must-see show.

Perhaps the Backstreet Boys ( or Matchbox Twenty (Rob Thomas he of the good looks and sometimes off-color language) cute but both of which have been rescheduled from their original dates due to our infamous pandemic?

How about Iron Maiden another show that metalheads are all ramped up for.

Is it Sir Elton John on his hundreds of stops during what I think is his second "Farewell Tour"? The closest I could find him in 2022 is Fargo, St. Paul, or Lincoln.

That's a big NO to all of those! It is the Foo Fighters!

There now we all know.

Sources: Mayor TenHaken's Twitter account, Denny Sanford Premier Center and Dakota News Now