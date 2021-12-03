Sioux Falls Mayor TenHaken Wants To Buy You Lunch

It's the season of giving all across the Sioux Empire, and everyone is feeling the generous spirit including Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken.

During a Facebook Live video on Thursday afternoon, Mayor TenHaken shared with his followers and other viewers that he recognizes that some members in the community may have experienced a tough year. That's why he wants to be able to help make their year a little brighter and invite them to lunch with him.

Mayor Paul TenHaken explains in the Facebook Live video that he needs the community's help.

"I have been thinking about the holidays and Christmas and I would love your help in blessing someone this Christmas holiday. Here's what I want to do: I would love for the comments on this video to get filled up with stories of amazing people in this community who are doing awesome things who maybe no one knows about."

This member of the community can be anyone who has had a difficult year like a teacher, a nurse, members of the healthcare community, or first responders. It can be any one individual or an entire group of people. Simply put: Mayor Paul TenHaken wants to treat this person or group of people to lunch to thank them for being part of Sioux Falls and even gift them with a Sioux Falls prize package.

The gesture seems so small, but a little can really go a long way to make someone's day brighter. The video is posted on Mayor Paul TenHaken's Facebook page. Here are the rules:

Leave a comment below making a case for someone to win. Vote for that person(s)/comment by liking it. On Friday, December 10, the comment with the most likes will win.

This is truly a community effort, so share a story of someone you know with Mayor Paul TenHaken and vote on who will receive a free lunch! The spirit of giving is alive and well in Sioux Falls!

