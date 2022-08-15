Sioux Falls Opens New Driver’s License Renewal ‘Express Station’
As Tom Petty says, "The Waiting" is the hardest part. That can be said about a lot of different things in life. One of those things can be waiting to get your driver's license renewed.
However, the city of Sioux Falls believes they have taken steps to help solve that particular waiting problem with its new ‘Drivers License Express Station.’
If you've had to take a driver's test or get your driver's license renewed recently, I hope you put on your patience pants that day because it can be a time-consuming project if you didn't make a prior appointment.
Waiting in the long lines at the DMV can be extremely frustrating.
But as Dakota News Now reports, those days might soon be in the past thanks to the city's new "express" Driver's License Station.
The new location is here to help every Wednesday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM on the corner of 69th and Minnesota Avenue at Kings Crossing.
Cabinet Secretary for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Craig Price, told Dakota News Now, “You can come here and really just get your license renewed in a faster manner."
Having a new express location to renew your license should really help to take some of the burdens off the main DMV location in Sioux Falls at 2501 West Russell.
The new Minnesota Avenue express location is fully focused on the customer service experience.
Price told Dakota News Now, “You go in, you’re greeted by professional staff, they walk you through what you should do, they maybe give you some paperwork to fill out and get you in and out.”
If you don't need to renew your license in person this time around and you find yourself running really low on patience, Price recommends you give the South Dakota Department of Public Safety website a try. He says that is the absolute fastest, most efficient way to get your driver's license renewed in as little time as possible.
Source: Dakota News Now
