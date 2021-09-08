Sioux Falls Police Department to Host Community Soccer Match

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and members of the Sioux Falls Police Department will team up as part of the third annual Sioux Falls Police Department Community Soccer Match.

Yankton Trail Park will host the third annual soccer match on Sunday, September 12th with a 6:00 PM start time. The game will be played on Field #10. Members of the Sioux Falls Police Department, along with other community members, will team up to take on members of the Kunama and Somali communities in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken will participate in the event. Joining him will be Police Chief Jon Thum, Minnehaha County States Attorney Daniel Hagger, Moses Idris (Kunama Care Center/Rising Stars Coach), Shukri Hussein (PepsiCo), Amani Boas (Starting Block Nutrition), Sioux Falls Police Department officers, Minnehaha County Sheriff Office deputies, and more.

Jeremy Kieso, former Watertown High School and University of Sioux Falls soccer standout, and current Major League Soccer referee, will be the law on the field as he suits up to officiate the contest.

Dakota Alliance Soccer Club, Coca-Cola, and Papa Johns on 26th and Marion have coordinated this event with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

The third annual event was previously scheduled to be played a couple of weeks ago on Saturday, August 28th but was postponed due to severe weather that came through the area that afternoon and evening.