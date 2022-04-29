Sioux Falls Resident Sees Stars On The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hollywood is a place where small dreams can become huge realities. If you are one of the few that experience the bright lights, your talents can be recognized. One of those special honors includes being recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is one of the top tourist attractions in Los Angeles. It boasts the stars of Hollywood’s biggest and brightest and is located on both sides of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street. The Hollywood Walk of Fame serves as "a tribute to all of those who worked so hard to develop the concept and to maintain this world-class tourist attraction." There are just so many stars in one place, seriously!

While walking along Hollywood Boulevard, you never know who you might see. Besides seeing a lot of “stars” on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, you may experience an encounter with a real famous person! I actually saw a huge celebrity. You won't even believe the biggest star I saw on one particular sunny California morning...and I mean pretty massive.

She is a legendary comedian, actress, singer, and writer who even starred in her own television show from 1967 until 1978. If you guessed Carol Burnett, you're absolutely right! Wearing a shiny orange business suit with a chic pair of sunglasses, Carol proudly showed she is an amazing 88-years-young! The big smile on her face indicated that she’s better than ever!

Unfortunately, I didn’t snap a picture of Carol Burnett...whoops. I was living in the moment and taking a picture of her just slipped my mind. So you'll have to take my word for it. However, I did take pictures of the other "stars" on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. There are actually quite a few country artists and bands who are honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Take a look at these stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Who is your favorite celebrity?

Stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

