Augustana FB Alum Could Earn More Reps Following Herbert Injury

News broke on Thursday that Chargers Pro Bowl Quarterback Justin Herbert is battling a foot injury that will reportedly keep him out for the remainder of training camp.

The Chargers appear to have a plan in place to have Herbert available for the regular season opener.

While the news is tough to swallow, it does open the door for several other quarterbacks to increase their reps and experience in camp and in preseason games.

Here's the latest on the situation:

Los Angeles announced on Thursday that Justin Herbert has been diagnosed with an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot. Per doctors’ recommendation, Herbert will spend about two weeks in a walking boot before a gradual return to play. The plan is designed to get Herbert ready to play Week 1.

One of the notable backup quarterbacks on the roster out in LA has a strong local tie. Casey Bauman, who played his final few years of college football here in Sioux Falls with Augustana, is currently in camp with LA battling for a roster spot.

Bauman will compete with the likes of Easton Stick and Max Duggan for a backup role on the team this Fall.

During his time at Augie, Bauman tossed for 4,160 yards and 43 touchdowns against just 16 interceptions. Bauman also contributed to the rushing game, adding 572 yards and 6 scores on the ground over 2 seasons with the Vikings. He began his collegiate career at Montana State.

This past season, Bauman took Augie to the playoffs as the team's starter, and accumulated 34 total touchdowns in an 11-2 finish to the season.

Bauman and the Chargers open up the preseason on Saturday, August 10th when they take on the Seahawks.

