Sioux Falls Road Construction Update Including I-229

The seemingly neverending road construction season in Sioux Falls continues to drag on with an update on a few road closures that will affect drivers this week.

Keep an eye on the I-229 paving project between the Western Avenue and Louise Avenue exits because it's always changing. The lack of signage on Louise and Western alerting drivers about closed exits is some of the worst I have ever seen anywhere.

Last week, drivers were alerted at the last minute with only a few cones and a sign right before the on-ramp saying it was closed. Put some signage a quarter mile back so drivers have time can adjust. This is exactly how traffic jams and accidents happen on busy roads like Louise and Western.

As of Noon on August 23, all the on-ramps are open for I-229 from Louise, but the gates and signs are still there. These on-ramps could close again without warning so check ahead.

Southwestern Avenue will be closed to through traffic between West 41st Street and West 37th Street. Detour to Kiwanis Avenue. Crews will be working on new utilities in the area. Work should be completed by Friday, August 27.

The ongoing project at Oxbow Avenue and 49th Street will see another closure. The intersection will be closed starting Tuesday, August 24. The road will be paved from Arway Drive to Carnegie Circle. Traffic along 49th Street will remain open but will be pinched down to two lanes. The intersection will be closed for about one week.

There is also a project affecting Western Avenue between 37th Street and 41st Street. The section is closed to thru traffic.

Just a reminder on that big 33rd Street and Minnesota Avenue project, through traffic on Minnesota Avenue now drives on the eastbound lanes and, as of this writing, there is no possible way to turn from Minnesota Avenue onto 33rd Street in any direction.

The City urges drivers to use caution and reduce speeds while traveling near and through the construction zones. Consider alternate routes especially during busy drive times.