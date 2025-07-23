The Roosevelt Roughriders are coming off of a 3-7 finish in year number one under Coach Jason Stahlberg.

Following a season of lessons, the Riders are back for more in 2025 and aim for a resurgent season.

Coach Jason Stahlberg joined Overtime with Bert Remien this week to talk about the lessons from last year, offseason program, and the roster mid-way through the Summer.

First, Coach offered up these thoughts on his team and the internal mentality right now:

Stahlberg is fully aware of the program's storied past, and aims to meet that standard this season and moving forward:

Most South Dakota 11AAA Coaches you talk to value the annual long road trip to Rapid City as a team bonding experience. Here's Coach on the Week 1 opener out West:

Sioux Falls Roosevelt aims to improve from a 3-7 finish a year ago and open the season against Rapid City Central on Friday, August 29th.

The home opener for the Roughriders will be the following weekend, a Saturday, September 6th date at Howard Wood Field against Jefferson.

For the latest on Roosevelt Roughrider football, follow along with the program at GoBound!

