The Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavalier football program underwent a coaching change this offseason following the departure of Coach Vince Benedetto.

Eric Struck was hired back in February to lead the recently launched program and has hit the ground running.

The long-time area assistant has been impressed with many facets of the program he has taken over, and the team has had a busy offseason.

Coach Struck joined Overtime with Bert Remien on Monday to talk about the numbers and the buy-in within the program:

Struck brings a wealth of experience on the offensive side of the football in particular, and says this about his offensive philosophy:

The Cavaliers enter the season coming off of another State Semifinal appearance, and return a good number of key players, but do have a Quarterback battle this Summer:

Jefferson heads North to take on Watertown in the season opener, and Coach Struck thinks it will be a great test:

Kickoff in the season opener against the Watertown Arrows is set for Friday, August 29th at 7:00 CT.

Follow along with the Cavaliers this season and check out their schedule at GoBound!

