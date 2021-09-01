If you've looked around Sioux Falls lately you've undoubtedly noticed a tremendous amount of construction going on in just about every part of town.

And while a number of industries suffered greatly during the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction industry thrived at record levels.

The biggest indicator of that is the number of construction jobs added from February of 2020 to July of 2021.

Get our free mobile app

And Sioux Falls is among the nation's leaders.

According to numbers released by the Associated General Contractors, Sioux Falls went from 8,400 construction jobs last year to 11,300 this year. That increase of 2,900 jobs was a 35% jump and ties Sioux Falls with Bloomington, Illinois for the seventh biggest rate in America.

TOP TEN CITIES FOR CONSTRUCTION JOB GROWTH

Fargo, ND - 49%

Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ - 48%

Bay City, MI - 45%

Battle Creek, MI - 40%

St. Cloud, MN - 39%

Kankakee, IL - 36%

Sioux Falls, SD /Bloomington, IL - 35%

/Bloomington, IL - 35% Anchorage, AK/Eau Claire, WI - 34%

Another South Dakota location, Rapid City, landed just outside the top 50 for construction job growth.

The state's second-largest city added 900 construction jobs, which translated to a 20% increase, which tied for 54th best in the nation.

Jefferson High School