Do You Know What the Top 5 Priorities Sioux Falls Employees Have?
The Sioux Falls workforce continues to trend in an upward direction after many businesses endured losses when the pandemic played a large role in the livelihoods of owners, entrepreneurs, and their employees.
For those who have been fortunate to continue their employment and earn a living without any changes would not be unheard of. This may be due to the strong business beliefs of those who sign the checks.
However, changes in a person's priorities most likely have been altered in the last two years.
In a recently published article at Talker.com, all aspects of Americans' lives have been affected.
If you had to weigh the five most important areas of your job, what would they be?
Talker found that, and not surprisingly, the salary was number one, followed by health care, and flexible work options.
With the displacement of much of the workforce, employees also feel strongly about where they work. Either at their place of employment or remotely.
And finally the job itself.
We are still seeing plenty of Help Wanted signs when driving around Sioux Falls, but it is improving as businesses are getting smarter on how to attract new employees and being more conscious of how to keep them.
