Sioux Falls Skyforce Reach Extension with Sanford Pentagon

Some things just go great together. The Sioux Falls Skyforce and their home at the Sanford Pentagon will continue to be a great duo moving forward, as they've announced an extension of their partnership.

Per a release from Sanford, the agreement will keep the Skyforce's home games at the Pentagon for an additional 5 years.

Here is some of the release that came out on Thursday:

“The Skyforce has been a staple of the Sanford Pentagon since its opening, and we take immense pride in providing the organization the most unique and sophisticated experience in the NBA G League,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports. “I want to thank Mike Heineman, the Sioux Falls Skyforce and the Miami HEAT for continuing this partnership and their appreciation for the value we provide the team – from sports medicine to fan experience.”

It's been a very successful partnership between the Pentagon and the Skyforce, as well as between the city of Sioux Falls and the Miami Heat.

This past season, the Skyforce made a nice playoff run and finished the season 20-12.

Fan Fest is quickly approaching on November 5th, and the season officially tips off when Sioux Falls plays host to the Indiana Mad Ants on November 11th.

