Sioux Falls Stampede Announce 2014-2015 Schedule. First Game at Events Center on October 11th

The Sioux Falls Stampede have announced their 2014-2015 season schedule. The Stampede will open play at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on October 11th against Waterloo.

Sioux Falls will play 60 games from the end of September, until the middle of April. The schedule features games against all sixteen other USHL teams, and they will play eight games against Fargo and Sioux City.

The schedule also features a nine game home stand between 12/27 and 1/23. The team's final game of the regular season at the Denny Sanford Premier Center takes place on 4/10 against Sioux City.