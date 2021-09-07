Sioux Falls Suspect Wanted For Firing Gun At Car Arrested

Sioux Falls Police have arrested one of two suspects who were wanted for firing a gun at a victim after a fight that happened in late August.

Police received calls of gunfire on August 26 at around 9:15 am outside of an apartment complex in the 1600 block of South Rock Creek Drive. Police say witnesses testified and surveillance video showed people in a green car firing shots at people in a red car. The two vehicles left the apartment complex. The two vehicles ended up near Southeastern Drive and Allen Ave where police say more gunshots were fired.

Later, police found the green car and were able to identify the car's owner. Eventually, detectives were able to find the victim who was driving the red car.

Police have learned what had caused this exchange of gunfire. One of the suspects had a disagreement with the victim and they agreed to fight. The two rode together in a car to Cherry Rock Park to have a fight. Police say the victim "won the fight."

After the fight, the victim and suspect drove back to the apartment complex on Rock Creek Drive. Police say once back at the apartment building, the suspect's brother saw his brother was involved in a fight and he fired shots at the victim. The victim got into his red car to flee the scene and was chased by the suspects in the green car.

Last Thursday, both the shooter and his brother were each issued arrest warrants for aggravated assault and discharge at a motor vehicle. The suspect involved in the fight, Jermey Jamahal Randel, 32 from Sioux Falls was arrested Monday night. The other suspect who police believe fired the gun, Jermaine Maurice Randel, 30 from Sioux Falls, is still at large.

Police say no charges will be filed against the victim for the fight since both parties agreed to have the fight.