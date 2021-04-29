Need-to-Knows About 15th Annual Team Hope Walk-Run-Ride

In our little corner of the world, people make a habit of helping each other, even if they don't quite understand what it is they're helping with.

The HDSA (Huntington's Disease Society of America) South Dakota Chapter is holding its Team Hope Walk & Live Auction this Saturday, May 6, at Sertoma Park from 8 AM to Noon.

Just know that by participating you are supporting people in our area who are actively dealing with the disease or people who are aiding someone who is.

What is HD or Huntington's Disease? Here is an explanation from the Huntington's Disease Society of America:

Huntington’s disease (HD) is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities during their prime working years and has no cure. HD is known as the quintessential family disease because every child of a parent with HD has a 50/50 chance of carrying the faulty gene. Today, there are approximately 30,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease."

We have had the honor of knowing several people here in the Sioux Empire who have dealt with the consequences of having loved ones who suffer from HD and the fear of developing this unforgiving disease in their own lives.

Even if you have no personal reason for participating in this event; please do. Your donation supports research, community services, education, advocacy, and some truly deserving neighbors. Then, you will be a part of the HDSA's Team Hope, which is their largest national grassroots fundraising effort.

For more information see HDSA Team Hope Walk online and on Facebook.

Sources: Huntington's Disease Society of America/National and Huntington's Disease Society of America/South Dakota Chapter