Sioux Falls to Hold Another Abortion Rights Protest Sunday

Third Reproductive Rights Rally In Sioux Falls

Protestors here in Sioux Falls plan to hold their third abortion rights demonstration this Sunday following the recent ruling by the U. S. Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade on (June 24).

The next rally is planned for Sunday (July 10) at noon at the Minnehaha County Courthouse (MAP). A community event will also be held after that at Van Eps Park (MAP).

"We will organize supporters, at the legislature and at the ballot box making our voices heard every day until we all have the freedom in South Dakota to access the care we need without obstacles, shame, stigma, or harassment.”

Kristin Hayward, manager of advocacy and development in South Dakota for Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota Action Fund issued the following press release on Thursday (July 7). “Our access to abortion shouldn’t depend on where we live, how much money we make, or who we are. We should be able to make the best medical decisions for ourselves and our families. We will organize supporters, at the legislature and at the ballot box making our voices heard every day until we all have the freedom in South Dakota to access the care we need without obstacles, shame, stigma, or harassment.”

As Dakota News Now reports, unlike the protest held on Wednesday, June 29, the organizers behind the rally planned for this Sunday did obtain a public demonstration permit from the city.

That was not the case with the protest held on June 29. That demonstration which saw over 1,000 people participate, started out peacefully but ended with tensions mounting as Sioux Falls Police were forced to issue a dispersal order after some protestors began to block traffic.

According to Dakota News Now, a second and much smaller protest also took place last week outside Gov. Kristi Noem’s campaign office here in Sioux Falls.

Given that the organizers behind the protest planned for this weekend have secured the necessary public demonstration permit from the city, authorities will now be able to make a traffic and safety plan of their own for the protest. Ensuring everyone's first amendment rights can be heard peacefully and safely.

Source: Dakota News Now

