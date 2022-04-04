Six Regional Golfers Set to Compete at Masters

It's Masters week. All of the anticipation of a year's worth of storylines will come to fruition this week in Augusta, Georgia where the field will be vying to be the next to put on the Green Jacket.

While Phil Mickelson won't be competing this year and Tiger Woods' status remains up in the air, there are still plenty of area golfers to root for in this year's event.

For starters, how about a first-timer at the event that calls North Dakota home? Or two amateurs with regional ties?

Here are the bios for the six golfers with regional ties in this week's event from Masters.com:

Tom Hoge

Residence: Fargo, North Dakota

Education: Texas Christian University

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - Day Two Getty Images loading...

Tom Hoge, 32, is making his Masters debut this year thanks to his first PGA Tour victory, at the 2022 ATT Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. Despite his prior lack of wins on the PGA Tour, Hoge has qualified for the season-ending playoffs in three of the last four seasons.

Zach Johnson Residence: St. Simons Island, Georgia Education: Drake University

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round One Getty Images loading...

When Zach Johnson won the 2007 Masters, it was just the third time he had competed in the Tournament. An Iowa native who played college golf at Drake, he has won 12 times on the PGA Tour.

Jason Kokrak Residence: Cleveland, Ohio Education: Xavier University

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - Day Three Getty Images loading...

Making his third Masters appearance, Jason Kokrak has won twice on the PGA Tour since his last visit to Augusta National in 2021. The 36-year-old enjoyed the Tour's Texas events, winning in Fort Worth and Houston in the last 11 months. Born in Canada, he was raised in Ohio, where he played for Xavier University.

Gary Woodland Residence: Delray Beach, Florida Education: University of Kansas

Valero Texas Open - Round Four Getty Images loading...

Gary Woodland, who won the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach with four rounds in the 60s, is playing in his 10th Masters. The 37-year-old's best finish at Augusta National is a T24 in 2011. A native of Topeka, Kan., he earned all-state honors in basketball and played basketball at Division II Washburn University before transferring to Kansas to play golf.

(A) Austin Greaser

Residence: Vandalia, Ohio Education: University of North Carolina

The Masters - Preview Day 1 Getty Images loading...

A runner-up finish in last year's U.S. Amateur earned Austin Greaser an invitation to his first Masters. Greaser, 21, advanced to the final, 36-hole match at Oakmont Country Club before losing 2 and 1 to James Piot. Greaser is a junior at North Carolina, where he earned honorable mention All-America, All-ACC, All-East Region and Academic All-ACC honors.

(A) James Piot Residence: Canton, Michigan Education: Michigan State University

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Two Getty Images loading...

James Piot won the 2021 U.S. Amateur last summer at Oakmont Country Club with a 2-and-1 victory over North Carolina's Austin Greaser. Piot, 23, is a fifth-year senior at Michigan State, majoring in finance.

--

It's sure to be another great Masters from Augusta this week and weekend. For more on the entire field and to track the progress of the tournament, visit The Official Site here.