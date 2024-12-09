SMU Earns Final Spot: A Look at the 2024 CFP Bracket

The 2024 College Football playoff field is set. Here's a look at the bracket and all of the teams that will be playing in the first ever 12-team playoff in FBS College Football history.

The SMU Mustangs surprisingly got in over the Alabama Crimson Tide for the final spot, while Boise State (#3), and Arizona State (#4) earned first-round byes as non-Power Four conference champions.

It's an intriguing bracket with a ton of teams already on upset alert.

Here's a look:

Per ESPN.com:

