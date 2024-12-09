SMU Earns Final Spot: A Look at the 2024 CFP Bracket
The 2024 College Football playoff field is set. Here's a look at the bracket and all of the teams that will be playing in the first ever 12-team playoff in FBS College Football history.
The SMU Mustangs surprisingly got in over the Alabama Crimson Tide for the final spot, while Boise State (#3), and Arizona State (#4) earned first-round byes as non-Power Four conference champions.
It's an intriguing bracket with a ton of teams already on upset alert.
Here's a look:
Per ESPN.com:
Undefeated Oregon earned the No. 1 overall seed in the first 12-team College Football Playoff field announced Sunday, while SMU -- despite a loss in the ACC championship game -- nudged out Alabama to earn the final spot.
No. 2 seed Georgia (11-2), No. 3 seed Boise State (12-1) and No. 4 seed Arizona State (11-2) were awarded first-round byes, guaranteed to the four highest-rated conference champions.
Clemson (10-3), which unexpectedly won the ACC title on a last-second 56-yard field goal, missed out on a first-round bye and was seeded No. 12. The Tigers will play at No. 5 seed Texas (11-2).
The other first-round matchups are No. 11 seed SMU (11-2) at No. 6 seed Penn State (11-2), No. 10 seed Indiana (11-1) at No. 7 Notre Dame (11-1), and No. 9 seed Tennessee (10-2) at No. 8 seed Ohio State (10-2).
Those first-round games will be played Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 at home sites, with all four home teams favored to win by a touchdown or more, according to ESPN BET.
Source: ESPN.com
