SMU Earns Final Spot: A Look at the 2024 CFP Bracket

SMU Earns Final Spot: A Look at the 2024 CFP Bracket

Contributing Authors:
Getty Images

The 2024 College Football playoff field is set. Here's a look at the bracket and all of the teams that will be playing in the first ever 12-team playoff in FBS College Football history.

The SMU Mustangs surprisingly got in over the Alabama Crimson Tide for the final spot, while Boise State (#3), and Arizona State (#4) earned first-round byes as non-Power Four conference champions.

It's an intriguing bracket with a ton of teams already on upset alert.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Here's a look:

Per ESPN.com:

Undefeated Oregon earned the No. 1 overall seed in the first 12-team College Football Playoff field announced Sunday, while SMU -- despite a loss in the ACC championship game -- nudged out Alabama to earn the final spot.

 

No. 2 seed Georgia (11-2), No. 3 seed Boise State (12-1) and No. 4 seed Arizona State (11-2) were awarded first-round byes, guaranteed to the four highest-rated conference champions.

 

Clemson (10-3), which unexpectedly won the ACC title on a last-second 56-yard field goal, missed out on a first-round bye and was seeded No. 12. The Tigers will play at No. 5 seed Texas (11-2).

 

The other first-round matchups are No. 11 seed SMU (11-2) at No. 6 seed Penn State (11-2), No. 10 seed Indiana (11-1) at No. 7 Notre Dame (11-1), and No. 9 seed Tennessee (10-2) at No. 8 seed Ohio State (10-2).

 

Those first-round games will be played Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 at home sites, with all four home teams favored to win by a touchdown or more, according to ESPN BET.

Don't miss out on any of the action! Stay tuned to ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO during bowl season!

Source: ESPN.com

SDSU Fans Can You Ace This Photo Quiz?

Are You Smarter Than A Jackrabbit Fan

Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts

11 Winter Survival Items You Should Keep in Your Vehicle

Getting stranded in a snowstorm is scary. In the Dakotas, storms can move in fast and weather patterns can shift quickly. To be prepared is a winter necessity and here are 11 items to keep in your vehicle.

Gallery Credit: Amazon.com

Best Hobo Day Tailgating Nosh

Before the Jackrabbits take the field, kick off your party with these fun Hobo Day delights.

Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts

Filed Under: 12-team playoff, ACC, Alabama Crimson Tide, CFB, cfp, Clemson Tigers, College Football, College Football Playoff, FBS, Kalen DeBoer, Miami Hurricanes, Oregon Ducks, playoff, SEC, SMU Mustangs
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls