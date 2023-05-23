South Dakota Big Man Kamateros Finds New Basketball Home

After posting back-to-back seasons in which he averaged double figures in scoring at the University of South Dakota, USD's Tasos Kamateros has found a new home for the remainder of his college basketball career.

Last season, in what was a 12-19 finish for the Yotes, the Athens, Greece native finished with 12.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 45% from the floor.

Now, the veteran big has decided to make a move, and he announced his commitment to Vanderbilt.

Get our free mobile app

It's quite the leap from the Summit League to the SEC, and Kamateros will have an opportunity to shine in one of the best conferences in the country.

Over the course of his four-year Coyote career, Kamateros averaged 9.9 points and 5 rebounds per game. He appeared in 100 games and made 80 starts for USD.

Here is an official post confirming the news:

South Dakota will surely have a new look this Winter, and replacing the likes of Tasos Kamateros will be no easy task.

USD finished last season 12-19 overall with a 7-11 record in Summit League play.

Sources: GoYotes and Rivals Portal on Twitter