Semifinals Set! South Dakota Boys Basketball Bracket Update

Sports fans nationwide might be glued to the TV over the next few days and weeks for the NCAA Tournament, but us here in South Dakota also are treated to the Boys State Tournaments this week.

Action began yesterday from the three different host sites, and it's time to update the brackets.

Here's a look at where things stand and the schedules moving forward:

Get our free mobile app

Class AA - The Monument Summit Arena, Rapid City

GoBound SD GoBound SD loading...

Today's action begins at 7:00pm CT with Sioux Falls Lincoln taking on Mitchell. To follow that game, #2 Brandon Valley meets #3 Harrisburg at approximately 8:45pm CT. The AA Title Game will be Saturday at 8:45pm CT.

Class A - Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls

GoBound SD GoBound SD loading...

In Class A, top-seed Sioux Falls Christian takes on #5 Lennox at 6:00 pm CT tonight, and will be followed by #2 Hamlin vs. #3 Rapid City Christian at approximately 7:45pm CT. The Title Game for Class A is set for 7:45 pm CT on Saturday Night.

Class B - Barnett Center, Aberdeen

GoBound SD GoBound SD loading...

In the B's, top-seed Castlewood advanced to face #4 Wessington Springs at 6:00pm CT today, and that game will be followed by #2 St. Mary's vs. #3 Viborg-Hurley at approximately 7:45pm CT. On Saturday Night at 7:45, the title game will begin in Aberdeen.

Source: GoBound SD

Recent Dakota Marker History Between NDSU and SDSU Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

7 Famous Athletes from South Dakota South Dakota may have a small population, but our state's contributions to sports have been pretty big.

People born in the 605 have gone on to be in the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA, WWE, WNBA, and in the Olympics.

Meet seven of the most famous: