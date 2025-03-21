Semifinals Set! South Dakota Boys Basketball Bracket Update
Sports fans nationwide might be glued to the TV over the next few days and weeks for the NCAA Tournament, but us here in South Dakota also are treated to the Boys State Tournaments this week.
Action began yesterday from the three different host sites, and it's time to update the brackets.
Here's a look at where things stand and the schedules moving forward:
Class AA - The Monument Summit Arena, Rapid City
Today's action begins at 7:00pm CT with Sioux Falls Lincoln taking on Mitchell. To follow that game, #2 Brandon Valley meets #3 Harrisburg at approximately 8:45pm CT. The AA Title Game will be Saturday at 8:45pm CT.
Class A - Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls
In Class A, top-seed Sioux Falls Christian takes on #5 Lennox at 6:00 pm CT tonight, and will be followed by #2 Hamlin vs. #3 Rapid City Christian at approximately 7:45pm CT. The Title Game for Class A is set for 7:45 pm CT on Saturday Night.
Class B - Barnett Center, Aberdeen
In the B's, top-seed Castlewood advanced to face #4 Wessington Springs at 6:00pm CT today, and that game will be followed by #2 St. Mary's vs. #3 Viborg-Hurley at approximately 7:45pm CT. On Saturday Night at 7:45, the title game will begin in Aberdeen.
