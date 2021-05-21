The South Dakota State University Jackrabbit's Football team had quite a year and missed coming home with the 2021 FCS Championship title by a hare. . .I mean - hair. But to those of us here in our state they will always be champions!

Heck any team that can play through a downpour, injuries, and dodge lightning, are heroes anywhere!

But as any great coach does, John Stiegelmeier raises his eyes to see the horizon and what opportunities are ahead. That is why once again this year, the coach and his wife Laurie are tackling childhood hunger by partnering with Feeding South Dakota.

Feeding South Dakota has been battling childhood hunger in our state with programs specifically targeted at them.

Backpack Program - This program helps to fill the gap that happens when children who normally receive lunch at school (which could be their only daily meal) are left hungry over the weekends and holidays. Backpacks are filled with nutritious, easy to prepare food. These backpacks provide over 4,500 children with the food they would otherwise not have.

School Food Pantry Program - When children reach middle school and high school the number of kids who participate in the Backpack Program drops greatly due to the stigma which seems to grow as the children do. The School Pantry program, right in several Sioux Falls schools, provides food assistance to low-income children and their families.

Funding these programs is just one of the reasons Coach Stiegelmeier and his wife Laurie have issued a challenge now through May 27th. They will be "matching every donation made to Feeding South Dakota’s Child Hunger Programs, dollar for dollar up to $12,000."

You can donate online and you can call 605-335-0364. When you do you could qualify to win some pretty nice prizes!

For more information see the 2021 Coach's Challenge for Feeding South Dakota.