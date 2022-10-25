South Dakota Class AAA Quarterfinal Football Pairings

The South Dakota High School football season enters the quarterfinal round this week as 24 teams in Class AAA look to advance to the State Tournament.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association has all classes of high school football listed.

Below are the pairings for this Thursday's games.

Class 11AAA - State Quarterfinal

10/27/22

Sioux Falls Jefferson vs Sioux Falls Washington 4:30 PM Howard Wood Field

Sioux Falls Roosevelt vs Harrisburg 6:00 PM Harrisburg High School

Rapid City Stevens vs Sioux Falls O'Gorman 6:00 PM McEneaney Field

Brandon Valley vs Sioux Falls Lincoln 7:30 PM Howard Wood Field

Class 11AA - State Quarterfinal

10/27/22

Tea Area vs Watertown 6:00 PM Tea Area High School

Spearfish vs Aberdeen Central 6:00 PM Central High School

Pierre vs Sturgis 7:00 PM Hollister Football Field

Brookings vs Yankton 7:00 PM Crane-Youngworth Field

Class 11A - State Quarterfinal

10/27/22

Lennox vs Dell Rapids 7:00 PM Dell Rapids High School

Dakota Valley vs Sioux Falls Christian 7:00 PM Sioux Falls Christian School

Madison vs West Central 7:00 PM West Central High School

Canton vs Beresford 7:00 PM Beresford High School

