South Dakota Class AAA Quarterfinal Football Pairings
The South Dakota High School football season enters the quarterfinal round this week as 24 teams in Class AAA look to advance to the State Tournament.
The South Dakota High School Activities Association has all classes of high school football listed.
Below are the pairings for this Thursday's games.
Class 11AAA - State Quarterfinal
10/27/22
Sioux Falls Jefferson vs Sioux Falls Washington 4:30 PM Howard Wood Field
Sioux Falls Roosevelt vs Harrisburg 6:00 PM Harrisburg High School
Rapid City Stevens vs Sioux Falls O'Gorman 6:00 PM McEneaney Field
Brandon Valley vs Sioux Falls Lincoln 7:30 PM Howard Wood Field
Class 11AA - State Quarterfinal
10/27/22
Tea Area vs Watertown 6:00 PM Tea Area High School
Spearfish vs Aberdeen Central 6:00 PM Central High School
Pierre vs Sturgis 7:00 PM Hollister Football Field
Brookings vs Yankton 7:00 PM Crane-Youngworth Field
Class 11A - State Quarterfinal
10/27/22
Lennox vs Dell Rapids 7:00 PM Dell Rapids High School
Dakota Valley vs Sioux Falls Christian 7:00 PM Sioux Falls Christian School
Madison vs West Central 7:00 PM West Central High School
Canton vs Beresford 7:00 PM Beresford High School