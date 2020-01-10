The South Dakota High School Coaches Association has announced its selections for Coach of the Year for the fall 2019 season.

Each season the SDHSCA selects coaches to honor their work. This year's selections include multiple nominees from the Sioux Falls area.

Jayson Poppinga from O'Gorman and Rich Lundstrom from Canton were both given honorable mentions for football this season. Both coaches led their teams to state championships. Pierre coach Steve Steele has been named as the Coach of the Year for football.

Here is the entire list of the award winners for the fall 2019 season. Coaches in bold are the winners for that sport.

Cheer:

Marla Tegethoff, Platte-Geddes

Tina Barnett, O’Gorman

Casie King, Sioux Valley

Eve Langerock, Harrisburg

Diedra Nissen, Roosevelt

Dance:

Megan Smith, Huron

Tracy Kuhn, Brandon Valley

Angela Nieman, Washington

Melissa Strong, Dakota Valley

Soccer:

Tyler Schuring, Yankton

Merle Aske, Aberdeen Central

Jud Conner, Roosevelt

Dave Dancler, Washington

Chris Limmer, Brandon Valley

Girls Cross Country:

Karol Patterson, Wall

Karen Karim, Custer

Mike Oltmanns, Lennox

Eric Pooley, Lincoln

Jason Wagoner, Roosevelt

Boys Cross Country:

Chris Riley, Belle Fourche

Jesse Coy, RC Stevens

Greg Murley, Aberdeen Central

Eric Pooley, Lincoln

Luke VanderLeest, SF Christian

Football:

Steve Steele, Pierre

Rich Lundstrom, Canton

Jayson Poppinga, O’Gorman

Jeff VanLeur, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

Chad Williamson, Colman-Egan

Volleyball