South Dakota Coaches Association Coaches of the Year for Fall 2019
The South Dakota High School Coaches Association has announced its selections for Coach of the Year for the fall 2019 season.
Each season the SDHSCA selects coaches to honor their work. This year's selections include multiple nominees from the Sioux Falls area.
Jayson Poppinga from O'Gorman and Rich Lundstrom from Canton were both given honorable mentions for football this season. Both coaches led their teams to state championships. Pierre coach Steve Steele has been named as the Coach of the Year for football.
Here is the entire list of the award winners for the fall 2019 season. Coaches in bold are the winners for that sport.
Cheer:
- Marla Tegethoff, Platte-Geddes
- Tina Barnett, O’Gorman
- Casie King, Sioux Valley
- Eve Langerock, Harrisburg
- Diedra Nissen, Roosevelt
Dance:
- Megan Smith, Huron
- Tracy Kuhn, Brandon Valley
- Angela Nieman, Washington
- Melissa Strong, Dakota Valley
Soccer:
- Tyler Schuring, Yankton
- Merle Aske, Aberdeen Central
- Jud Conner, Roosevelt
- Dave Dancler, Washington
- Chris Limmer, Brandon Valley
Girls Cross Country:
- Karol Patterson, Wall
- Karen Karim, Custer
- Mike Oltmanns, Lennox
- Eric Pooley, Lincoln
- Jason Wagoner, Roosevelt
Boys Cross Country:
- Chris Riley, Belle Fourche
- Jesse Coy, RC Stevens
- Greg Murley, Aberdeen Central
- Eric Pooley, Lincoln
- Luke VanderLeest, SF Christian
Football:
- Steve Steele, Pierre
- Rich Lundstrom, Canton
- Jayson Poppinga, O’Gorman
- Jeff VanLeur, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
- Chad Williamson, Colman-Egan
Volleyball
- Rosemary Bellum, Watertown
- Linda DeBoer, Miller
- Nora Groft, Northwestern
- Mary Miller, Dakota Valley
- Darci Wassenaar, SF Christian