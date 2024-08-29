Do You Know Your South Dakota College and University Mascots

It's our favorite time of year in sports. Football! The college football season begins tonight for area teams.

Opening the 2024 season tonight, the University of Sioux Falls Cougars are at St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota beginning at 6:00 PM. USD Coyotes crank up the noise in the Dakota Dome for their first game of the season against Northern State. Kickoff is 7:00 PM.

SDSU finds the Jackrabbits in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday facing Oklahoma State at 1:00 PM. And, Augustana University waits until Saturday, September 5 for a 6:00 PM kickoff in Bismarck, North Dakota against UMary.

