The South Dakota Coyotes officially have their new leading man.

The official press conference introducing Matt Vitzthum as the 32nd Head Coach in USD football history was held in Vermillion on Friday morning.

It was a well-attended event with local media, players, and notable Coyote figures in attendance.

Vitzthum has been with the Coyote football program since 2024:

He joined the South Dakota staff under former head coach Bob Nielson ahead of the 2024 season as the wide receivers coach. His first season at South Dakota saw him coach MVFC All-Newcomer team member in Quaron Adams who led the Valley with his 30.2 yards per catch this season. Vitzthum also worked day-to-day with the program's now all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards, Carter Bell to finish out his collegiate career.



Vitzthum has been on the staff of three different programs that have won a conference title and/or earned NCAA Playoff berths, both at the Division II and Division III levels, prior to him joining Nielson's staff at USD.



Vitzthum also spent time at Grand Valley State (Mich.), the last 11 seasons, from 2013-23. He joined the Lakers staff as the quarterbacks coach in 2013 and took over the Offensive Coordinator duties for his final four seasons in Allendale.



Prior to his time at Grand Valley State, Coach Vitzthum served as the quarterbacks coach at Wittenberg University (Ohio) for the 2012 season where his team won a league title and made a playoffs appearance at the NCAA Division III level.



Before Wittenberg, he was a GA/running backs and tight ends coach at St. Cloud State (Minn.) for three seasons from 2009-2011 where he also won a league title and made a playoffs appearance.



As an undergraduate at Wartburg College, Vitzthum was a student assistant for the football team. He graduated from Wartburg in 2009.

Here's the link to watch the presser, along with the new Coach's sit down interview with Jay Elsen on Friday.

Source: GoYotes.com

