South Dakota Ellsworth Air Force Chief Removed From Command
It has been announced the commander of the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City, South Dakota has been removed from his position of service.
Chief Master Sgt. Justin Deisch was removed from command for "behavior that demonstrated a lack of respect, judgment, and professionalism expected of a senior non-commissioned officer."
A news release from Ellsworth Air Force Base stated “Inappropriate conduct undermines standards of good order and discipline. Based on the results of a thorough investigation, Chief Deisch’s removal was necessary to uphold these high standards.
All Airmen should be treated with dignity and respect, and senior leaders should set the example for subordinates by exercising sound judgment and decision-making both on and off duty.”
According to the Rapid City Journal, Ellsworth's chief public affairs officer Steven Merrill said the base would not be able to share additional information about Deisch's removal or the nature of the investigation.
The 28th Bomb Wing command chief is the primary advisor to the commander on all matters concerning the morale, welfare, warfighting effectiveness, operational utilization, and professional development of nearly 3,200 enlisted Airmen who support the largest B-1 combat wing in the U.S. Air Force.
