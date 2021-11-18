At the 2022 Air Show in the Black Hills, you will witness some of the most spectacular aerial acts by the U.S. Air Force elite that rule the skies along with civilian aircraft.

The 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base in the Black Hills of South Dakota is making preparations to host thousands of spectators for the 2022 Ellsworth Air & Space Show May 14-15.

According to KOTA TV, an attendance of 60,000 is expected to watch the featured performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

Get our free mobile app

It will be a celebration you won't want to miss marking four milestones in one weekend. The event will mark the 35th anniversary of base operations for the B1 at Ellsworth, the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force, the 80th anniversary of Ellsworth Air Force Base, and the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid.

Lieutenant Colonel Tony Nishimura, Director of 2022′s Airshow says, "We’re planning on having B-25s to represent our Doolittle Raiders. That’s what Jimmy Doolittle and his team flew when they flew off the carrier into Japan."

Ellsworth Air Force Base will be bringing out all the 'Heavy's' for this one.

So plan your Black Hills vacation for 2022 to include the FREE Ellsworth Air & Space Show.