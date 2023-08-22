South Dakota Media Football Poll Unchanged

South Dakota Media Football Poll Unchanged

Mark Stahl/ThinkStock

The top team in Class 11B and the three 9-man classes remained unchanged in the South Dakota Media football poll.

Ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points, and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. (Note: The Class 11AAA, 11AA, and 11A polls remain unchanged from the preseason edition.)

Class 11AAA

1. Lincoln (9) 66
2. Harrisburg (5) 62
3. Brandon Valley (1) 49
4. Jefferson (1) 37
5. O’Gorman 24

Receiving votes: Stevens 1, Roosevelt 1.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (14) 78
2. Tea Area (2) 64
3. Yankton 44
4. Brookings 24
5. Aberdeen Central 20

Receiving votes: Watertown 9, Spearfish 1.

Class 11A

1. Dell Rapids (14) 78
2. West Central 46
3. Sioux Falls Christian (1) 45
4. Canton (1) 42
5. Dakota Valley 16

Receiving votes: Madison 12, Lennox 1.

Class 11B

1. Winner (12) 1-0 88 1
2. Elk Point-Jefferson (7) 1-0 80 2
3. Sioux Valley 1-0 55 3
4. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 1-0 30 5
5. Hot Springs 1-0 17 RV

Receiving votes: Deuel 5, Woonsocket-Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 5, Flandreau 4, Tri-Valley 1.

Class 9AA

1. Howard (16) 1-0 91 1
2. Wall (2) 1-0 71 2
3. Parkston 1-0 57 3
4. Hamlin (1) 1-0 46 4
5. Bon Homme 0-0 11 5

Receiving votes: Elkton-Lake Benton 9.

Class 9A

1. Gregory (18) 0-0 94 1
2. Warner (1) 0-0 69 2
3. Wolsey-Wessington 1-0 60 3
4. Canistota 1-0 38 5
5. Harding County/Bison 1-0 15 RV

Receiving votes: Castlewood 6, Philip 2, Chester Area 1.

Class 9B

1. Hitchcock-Tulare (16) 1-0 90 1
2. De Smet (3) 1-0 77 2
3. Dell Rapids St. Mary 1-0 45 4
4. Faulkton Area 1-0 36 5
5. Corsica-Stickney 1-0 24 RV

Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 8, Avon 5.

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players

To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula. 

30 Hilarious Minor League Baseball Teams That Sound Fake, But Are Actually Real

We went through every Major League Baseball team's Minor League affiliate list to find the most hilariously creative team names and the ballpark promotions they present to their fans. From biscuits to Mullet Thursdays, here are 30 of the best Minor League Baseball team names and ballpark promotions.

Filed Under: South Dakota High School football poll
Categories: Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls