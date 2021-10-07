Young drivers are already the highest-risk age group on the road in the United States, but when you add alcohol into the mix, things get even more dangerous.

According to the latest numbers from the Centers For Disease Control's Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System, nearly eight percent of high school seniors in America say they have driven while intoxicated, while another 17 percent say they have ridden in a car operated by a drunk driver.

The website CoPilot wanted to pinpoint the states with the worst teen drinking and driving problem and so they created a risk index using data from the CDC and found that South Dakota is one of the ten worst places for teen drunk driving in the nation.

STATES WITH THE WORST TEENAGE DRINKING AND DRIVING RATES

Montana Kansas Louisiana New Mexico Vermont Arkansas Arizona Texas Colorado South Dakota

Overall, more than one in four South Dakota teens (26.3 percent) admit to drinking alcohol. Nearly 15 percent of those classify themselves as binge drinkers, which is the fourth-highest rate among the top ten states.

More than six percent of teenagers in South Dakota say they drink and drive, while more than twice that many, 15 percent, have been a passenger in a vehicle driven by someone under the influence of alcohol.

There is a glimmer of hope in the national numbers.

The percentage of students who report that they have ridden with a drinking driver was more than cut in half from 39.9% in 1991 to 16.7%, while the data for students who report drinking and driving themselves has dropped from 10% in 2013 to 5.4% in 2019.

