Sioux Falls Loads Up on South Dakota HS FB All-State Team Nods

The Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriot football program once again were State Champions this Fall, and the team loaded up on individual accolades in the All-State team release on Wednesday.

The Patriots aren't alone though, as several other area schools loaded up on all-state honorees.

Here's the full list for all classes of South Dakota High School football:

WAT All-State Football Lists

Here are the South Dakota Football Coaches Association’s 2024 all-state high school football teams.

Class 11AAA

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks — Brody Schafer, SF Lincoln.

Tight Ends-Fullbacks-HBacks — Edward Whiting, SF Jefferson; Madden Timmer, Brandon Valley and Weiland Benbo, RC Central.

Running Backs — Josiah Heinz, Harrisburg; Levi Veskrna, Brandon Valley; and Daevion Simonsen, SF Jefferson.

Wide Receivers — Landon Dulaney, Brandon Valley; Braeden Feeldy, Harrisburg; and Mikey Roche, SF Lincoln.

Linemen — Hudson Parliament and Lucas Feldkamp, Brandon Valley; Cayden Van Horssen, Harrisburg; Lincoln Schumacher, SF Lincoln; Carson Hughes, SF Jefferson; and Elias Gillen, RC Stevens.

DEFENSE

Linemen — Austin Miller, SF Jefferson; Mekhi Zacher, Brandon Valley; Luke Krempges, SF Lincoln; and Aiden Costain, Harrisburg.

Linebackers — Evan Gray, Brandon Valley; Sullivan Schlimgen, O’Gorman; Talon Stief, SF Roosevelt; and Bradley Esser, Harrisburg.

Defensive Backs — Drake Jellema, Brandon Valley; Edison Noll, SF Lincoln; Damaris Fields, SF Jefferson; and Justin Kabera, Harrisburg.

OTHERS

Athletes — Tommy Hoffman, SF Washington and Cael Nofziger, SF Jefferson.

Special Teams — Nolan Pudwill, Brandon Valley and Kian Upton, Harrisburg.

HONORABLE MENTION — Ethan Swenson, SF Jeffreson; Sam Knuth, Kason Syverson and Kamden Schimmel, Harrisburg; Jhace Woods, SF Washington; Ben Paepke and Easton Graff, RC Central; Reuben Diehyee and Connor Gray, SF Lincoln; Nolan Vandel, O’Gorman; and Jack Day, RC Stevens.

All-American — Sullivan Schlimgen, O’Gorman.

Class 11AA

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Easton Nelson, Yankton.

Tight Ends-Fullbacks-HBacks — Cooper Terwilliger, Pierre; Spencer Wientjes, Watertown; and Bergan Tetzlaff, Brookings.

Running Backs — Hunter Walters, Spearfish; Evan Serck, Yankton and Parker Denne, Mitchell.

Wide Receivers — Mitch Olson, Watertown; Carson Ness, Yankton; and George Stalley, Pierre.

Linemen — Ryker Meister, Aberdeen Central; Micah Hach, Watertown; Jacob Mikkonen, Pierre; Andrew Hahn, Brookings; Jacob Jongejeugd, Tea Area; and Lucas Cordell, Yankton.

DEFENSE

Linemen — Aaron Morovits, Sturgs; Felipe Gonzalez, Aberdeen Central; Elijah Boutchee, Pierre; and Jayden Lambert, Watertown.

Linebackers — Matthew Sheldon, Yankton; Gabriel Stern, Brookings; Kaden Decker, Watertown; and Kalvin Ketelsen, Sturgis.

Defensive Backs — Dylon Doren, Spearfish; Carson Stoeser, Pierre; Jeremiah Schulte, Watertown; and Charlie Bisgard, Brookings.

OTHERS

Athletes — Hudson Borgan, Mitchell; and Bryce Kral, Yankton.

Special Teams — Anderson Porisch, Huron and Connor Slaba, Yankton.

HONORABLE MENTION — Treyton Himmerich, Karter Engels and Nathan Briggs, Watertown; Joey Dallmann and Cordel Rychlik, Aberdeen Central; Carter Merrill and Carter Schiefelbein, Pierre; Will Conrad, Brookings; Cole McKinney and Chase DeBoer, Tea Area; Cale Haselhorst, Yankton; Kolby Hofer, Huron; and Sully Jost, Sturgis.

All-American — Matthew Sheldon, Yankton.

Class 11A

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Boston Katzer, Lennox.

Tight Ends-Fullbacks-HBacks — Cain Wallner, Canton; Karsen Wilde, West Central; and Nicholas Popkes, SF Christian.

Running Backs — Cole Ruesink, Dell Rapids; Brayden Witte, SF Christian; and Tate Gerdes, Lennox.

Wide Receivers — Cole Snyder, SF Christian; Drake Mikkelson, Lennox; and Connor Peterson, Vermillion.

Linemen — Lincolm Semchenko and Paul Hoekman, SF Christian; Carson Maeschen, Dell Rapids; Emory Lefers, Lennox; Creighton Sandholm, West Central; and Easton Van Skoyk, Dakota Valley.

DEFENSE

Linemen — Jacob Congdon, SF Christian; Quinn Carr, Dell Rapids; Keaton Vessells, West Central; and Cole Klingbile, Madison.

Linebackers — Rollie French, Vermillion; Jensen Pixler, SF Christian; Preston Konopasek, Dakota Valley; Kenny Swanson, Dell Rapids; and Jevyn Lefers, Lennox.

Defensive Backs — Tate Connell, SF Christian; Will Ronshaugen, Dell Rapids; Shane Veenhof, Madison; and Brody Dybvig, Tri-Valley.

OTHERS

Athletes — Ben Brooks, Madison; and Lincoln Prins, SF Christian.

Special Teams — Dawson Unruh, SF Christian and Cooper Frost, Dell Rapids.

HONORABLE MENTION — Simon and Benson Kieffer and Wesley Schlabach, RC Christian; Aiden Bartmann and Eli Mundahl, West Central; Talon Eich and Nate Haar, Lennox; Jayce DeGeorgia, Dakota Valley; Hunter Richmond and Teague Granum, Canton; and Israel Ouverson, Madison.

All-American — Boston Katzer, Lennox.

Class 11B

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Keaton Gale, Elk Point-Jefferson.

Tight Ends-Fullbacks-HBacks — Ashton Fairbanks, Elk Point-Jefferson; Gus Bartels, Winner and Tobin Squires, Sioux Valley.

Running Backs — Donovan Rose, Sioux Valley; Karson Keiser, Winner; and Brady Fox, Mount Vernon-Plankinton.

Wide Receivers — Ryder Michalek, Woonsocket-Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central; Gabe Sather, Deuel; and Malachi James, Beresford.

Linemen — Evan Bartels, Winner; Hudson Kempf, Elk Point-Jefferson; Parker Petry, Wagner; Aidyn Janis, Hot Springs; and Luke Lembcke, Sioux Valley.

DEFENSE

Linemen — Shawn Hammerbeck, Winner; Preston Top, Sioux Valley; Gabe Reeve, St. Thomas More; and Josh Kannegieter, Clark-Willow Lake.

Linebackers — Lane Deutsch, McCook Central-Montrose; Brock Christopherson, Sioux Valley; Zane Backous, Aberdeen Roncalli; and Gannon Knebel, Wagner.

Defensive Backs — Paul Parsley, Flandreau; Isaiah Olson, Mount Vernon-Plankinton; Grayson Girard, Elk Point-Jefferson; and Jakob Guthmiller, Sioux Valley.

OTHERS

Athletes — Holden Havlik, Woonsocket-Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central and Jackson Eisemann, Mobridge-Pollock.

Special Teams — Aiden Fisher, Aberdeen Roncalli and Jameson Degen, Sioux Valley.

HONORABLE MENTION — Mack Savion and Carter Hinsz, Mobridge-Pollock; Colby Flowers, Hunter Fenske and Bryce Larson, Woonsocket-Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central; Luke Schmitz, Elk Point-Jefferson; Cooper Nelson, Beresford; Noah Kramer, Aberdeen Roncalli; Riley Mayer, Mount Vernon-Plankinton; Kellen Brozik, Winner; and Connor Harrison, Lead-Deadwood.

All-American — Shawn Hammerbeck, Winner.

Class 9AA

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks — Jackson Wadsworth, Hamlin.

Fullback-HBack — Stetson Riggs, Hanson.

Running Backs — Iden Meyers, Kimball-White Lake; Kolter Kramer, Parkston; and Blake De Vries, Elkton-Lake Benton.

Wide Receivers — Evan Stormo, Hamlin; and Tanner Stein, Elkton-Lake Benton.

Tight End — Brensen Veneklasen, Hill City.

Linemen — Dawson Noem, Hamlin; Grant Wilkinson, De Smet; Taiton Boersma, Elkton-Lake Benton; and Kash Neugebauer, Parkston.

DEFENSE

Linemen — Zac VanMeeteren, Hamlin; Lucas Lenz, Kimball-White Lake; Quintin Westley, Elkton-Lake Benton; and Ty Archambeau, Tripp-Delmont/Armour-Andes Central-Dakota Christian.

Linebackers — Sutton DeWald, Hanson; Sawyer Wipf, Freeman-Marion/Freeman- Academy; Jacob Graves, Viborg-Hurley; and Westyn Thorpe, Leola-Frederick Area.

Defensive Backs — Easton Neuendorf, Hamlin; Kaden Holzbauer, Parkston; and Gavin Nickelson, Leola-Frederick Area.

OTHERS

Athletes — Brady Schroedermeier, Viborg-Hurley; and Colt Beck, Elkton-Lake Benton.

Special Teams — Brooks Dolen, Waubay-Summit and Logan Street, Hill City.

HONORABLE MENTION — Devin Buehler and Nick Schroeder, Hill City; Garth Maas and Dalton Westendorf, Tripp-Delmont/Armour-Andes Central-Dakota Christian; Bryce Hawkinson, Britton-Hecla; Ethan Petrich, Leola-Frederick Area; Christopher Aasen and Riley Tschetter, Freeman-Marion/Freeman Academy; Colt Keiser, Gregory; Bryce Sattler, Scotland-Menno; Gage Jodozi, Parkston; and Aiden Abraham, Hamlin.

All-American — Evan Stormo, Hamlin.

Class 9A

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks — Caleb Richmond, Wolsey-Wessington.

Fullback-HBack — Colin Hughes, Wolsey-Wessington.

Running Backs — Tate Miller, Howard; and Brayden Terveen-Smith, Dupree.

Wide Receivers — Moshe Richmond, Wolsey-Wessington and Miles Eide, Centervlle.

Tight End — Luke Koepsell, Howard.

Linemen — Calvin Halverson, Howard; Riley Kerner, Wall; Preston Cavalier, Warner; and Jensen Fitch, Philip.

DEFENSE

Linemen — Nayati Bickerdyke, Harding County-Bison; Justin Rohrbach, Ipswich; Carson Reitz, Estelline-Hendricks; and Eli Peterson, Lemmon-McIntosh.

Linebackers — Jace Blasius, Wall; Weston Remmers, Howard; Camron Eng, Castlewood; and Blair Ham, Lemmon-McIntosh.

Defensive Backs — Carson Hinker, Howard; Ethan Bovill, Alcester-Hudson; and Jesiah Baum, Warner.

OTHERS

Athletes — Kale Crowser, Wall; and Wyat James, Estelline-Hendricks.

Special Teams — Peyton Rainford, Wolsey-Wessington; and Roper Eaton, Dupree.

HONORABLE MENTION — Alec Austin, Centerville; Max Kulesa and Kyle Hettich, Ipswich; Tanner Volmer, Dawson Handcock and Brayden Lange, Wall; Tyce Gropper, Philip; Matthew McAninch, Estelline-Hendricks; Cole Kieffer, Lyman; Noah Little Wounded, Dupree; Chays Mansfield, Alec Mikkelsen and Devon Fischbach, Warner; and Cole Ducheneaux, Timber Lake.

All-American — Luke Koepsell, Howard.

Class 9B

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Wes Wittler, Sully Buttes.

Fullback-HBack — Tristen Baloun, Faulkton Area.

Running Backs — Aziah Meyer, Avon; Gus Stout, Kadoka Area; and Waylon Bolle, Corsica-Stickney.

Wide Receivers — Jackson Zwart, Colman-Egan; Gavin Colson, Sully Buttes; and Easton Mller, Canistota.

Tight End — Charlie Deiter, Faulkton Area.

Linemen — Jarrett Olawsky, Corsica-Stickney; Trey Machtemes, Faulkton Area; Taydon LaRosh, Sully Buttes; and Jaden Kleinsasser, Canistota.

DEFENSE

Linemen — Lincoln Dikoff, Faulkton Area; Maverick LeBrun, Dell Rapids St. Mary; Kadyn Westergren, Sully Buttes; and Adam Kleinsasser, Canistota.

Linebackers — Gavin Barber, Sully Butters; Kaden Sayler, Herrreid-Selby Area; and A’lShamon Gunter. Avon.

Defensive Backs — Brady Scott, Canistota; Gian DiMaria, Faulkton Area; and Gentry Bartling, Burke.

OTHERS

Athletes — Tate Tolsma, Corsica-Stickney and Kole Hermann, Kadoka Area.

Special Teams — Jens Hansen, Irene-Wakonda and Trimmier Hanson, Dell Rapids St. Mary.

HONORABLE MENTION — Jack Mousel, Colman-Egan; Kaleb Schonebaum, Burke; Randall Powers and Landon Mudder, Avon; and Payton Chasing Hawk, Hitchcock-Tulare.

All-American — Aziah Meyer, Avon.

ALL NATIONS CONFERENCE

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Marvin Richards III, Pine Ridge.

Running Backs — Anthony Steele, Pine Ridge; Adarius Flemister, Winnebago (Neb.); Ty Valandra, Todd County; and Nate Middletent, Lower Brule.

Wide Receivers — Dominic Ghost Bear, Pine Ridge; and Daelan LeBeaux, Little Wound.

Tight End — Teshaun Marshall, Todd County.

Linemen — Jared Doxey and Ashton LaPointe, Winnebago; Randy Brave, Todd County; and Sid Walters, Lower Brule.

DEFENSE

Linemen — Destinn Straighthead, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte-Tiospaye Topa; Delrae St. Cloud, Lower Brule; Delbert Peters, Pine Ridge; and Carver Rahn, Todd County.

Linebackers — Daniel Davis, Pine Ridge; Kendrick Easter, Todd County; Nicholas Flute, Lower Brule; and Santiago Perra-Munoz, Little Wound.

Defensive Backs — Jamison O’Rourke, Little Wound; Elijah Whitebear, Winnebago; and Elliot LaRoche, Lower Brule.

OTHERS

Athletes — Cashus Hunter, Little Wound; and Isaiah Felicia, Lower Brule.

Special Teams — Harold Heinert, Todd County and Kristin Cayou, Omaha Nation (Neb.).

HONORABLE MENTION — Keesan Kaaihue, Tayven Wolfe and Draymond Bertucci, Omaha Nation; Danah Driver, Dayson Kennedy and Easton Lawrence, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Tiospaye Topa; Kinyan Catches Enemy and Landon Yellow Hawk, Little Wound; Jesse Hagen, Ladanian Crazy Thunder, Michael Caille and Kenny Pulliam, Pine Ridge; Raiden DeCora and Angelo Jones, Winnebago; and Jacob Carry Moccasin, McLaughlin.

Most Valuable Player — Ty Valandra, Todd County.

Congratulations to all of the athletes on their All-State recognition, and another great season on the gridiron this Fall!

