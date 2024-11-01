Here are Your Updated South Dakota HS Football Brackets

The three biggest classes of South Dakota High School football began their playoffs last night, and we've officially reached the semifinal round in all classes.

That means we're down to just four teams, and three total games per class.

Here's a look at the semifinal matchups in all classes across our great state:

*All games to be played on 11/8 unless otherwise noted. View full brackets here.

Class 11AAA

#4 Sioux Falls Jefferson @ #1 Brandon Valley - TBD

#3 Harrisburg @ #2 Sioux Falls Lincoln - 6:00 CT

Class 11AA

#4 Pierre T.F. Riggs @ #1 Yankton - 7:00 CT

#3 Brookings @ #2 Watertown - 7:00 CT

Class 11A

#4 West Central @ #1 Sioux Falls Christian - 7:00 CT

#3 Lennox @ #2 Dell Rapids - 7:00 CT

Class 11B

#4 Elk Point-Jefferson @ #1 Sioux Valley - 7:00 CT

#11 St. Thomas More @ #2 Winner - TBD

Class 9A

#4 Wolsey-Wessington @ #1 Wall - 5:00 MT

#3 Warner @ #2 Howard - TBD

Class 9AA

#5 Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy @ #1 Parkston - 7:00

#3 Elkton-Lake Benton @ #2 Hamlin - 7:00

Class 9B

#8 Canistota @ #5 Sully Buttes - TBD

#3 St. Mary's @ #2 Faulkton Area - 6:30 CT

All Nations A

#4 Little Wound @ #1 Winnebago, NE - 5:00 CT *Semifinal is Friday 11/1

#6 Mahpiya Luta @ #2 Pine Ridge - 5:00 MT*Semifinal is Friday 11/1

All Nations B

#4 Crazy Horse @ #1 Lower Brule - 5:00 CT *Semifinal is Friday 11/1

#3 White River @ #2 Omaha Nation, NE - 2:00 CT *Semifinal is Friday 11/1

For a look at all of the brackets in their entirety, visit the Go Bound link here.

Source: GoBound SD

