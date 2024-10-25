South Dakota High School Football Playoff Brackets are Here!!

The three biggest classes of South Dakota High School football all wrapped up the regular season last night, and we have our first look at the playoff brackets for all classes across the State.

The smaller classes recently got their playoffs underway, but the bigger classes are now gearing up for the 8-team playoffs in the coming weeks.

All of the games for the first round are set for Thursday, October 31st, and here are the first-round matchups for every class:

Class 11AAA

Class 11AA

Class 11A

For the complete brackets for all classes of South Dakota High School football, visit GoBound SD!

Sources: GoBound SD

