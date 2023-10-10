Little Changes in the Latest South Dakota HS Football Poll

Some weeks are crazier than others in high school football, and statewide, there wasn't much change in the latest SD Media rankings.

Class AAA saw no change in the top 5, with Lincoln remaining a dominant undefeated program in first place.

Here is the complete poll following 7 weeks of action across the state:

Get our free mobile app

Class 11AAA

1. Lincoln (20) 7-0 100 1

2. O’Gorman 6-1 80 2

3. Jefferson 5-2 56 3

4. Harrisburg 5-2 44 4

5. Brandon Valley 4-3 20 5

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (20) 6-1 100 1

2. Yankton 6-1 80 2

3. Tea Area 5-2 60 3

4. Watertown 5-2 40 4

5. Aberdeen Central 4-3 20 5

Class 11A

1. Dell Rapids (20) 7-0 100 1

2. West Central 6-1 73 2

3. Canton 5-2 64 3

4. Sioux Falls Christian 5-2 43 4

5. Lennox 5-2 11 5

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 8, Madison 1.

Class 11B

1. Winner (19) 7-0 99 1

2. Sioux Valley (1) 7-0 81 2

3. Hot Springs 6-1 49 3

4. Elk Point-Jefferson 6-1 41 4

5. Deuel 7-0 20 5

Receiving votes: Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 7, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 2, Tri-Valley 1.

Class 9AA

1. Parkston (19) 8-0 99 1

2. Howard (1) 6-1 65 2

3. Hamlin 7-1 58 3

4. Wall 7-1 43 4

5. Elkton-Lake Benton 6-1 19 5

Receiving votes: Hanson 8, Bon Homme 4, Platte-Geddes 3, Stanley County 1.

Class 9A

1. Warner (20) 7-0 100 1

2. Canistota 6-1 75 2

3. Philip 7-0 54 3

4. Alcester-Hudson 7-0 43 4

5. Harding County/Bison 7-1 26 5

Receiving votes: Deubrook Area 2.

Class 9B

1. Faulkton Area (20) 6-1 100 1

2. De Smet 6-1 80 2

3. Avon 5-2 56 3

4. Corsica-Stickney 5-2 37 5

5. Herreid/Selby Area 6-2 18 RV

Receiving votes: Hitchcock-Tulare 8, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1.

10 Smallest Towns in South Dakota South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the smallest towns in the Mount Rushmore state? According to the latest census data, here are the ten smallest towns in all of South Dakota.



10 Wealthiest Cities in South Dakota Where are the wealthiest communities in the state? Well, according to a recent study by Homesnacks, the top spot is located right here in the Sioux Empire

