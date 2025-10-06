There's a new sheriff in town in South Dakota 11AAA football.

The Brandon Valley Lynx, last week's second-ranked team played host to #1 Sioux Falls Lincoln on Friday, and came away with a statement win.

BV has been rewarded in this week's rankings following the 35-30 triumph, and are the new #1 team in the state's biggest class.

Get our free mobile app

Here's a look at this week's rankings:

Class 11AAA

1. Brandon Valley (21) 6-0 105 2

2. Lincoln 5-1 83 1

3. Harrisburg 5-1 55 3

4. O’Gorman 4-2 48 4

5. Jefferson 4-2 24 5

Class 11AA

1. Huron (19) 5-1 102 2

2. Tea Area 5-1 63 4

3. Sturgis 4-2 59 5

4. Yankton (2) 4-2 55 1

5. Pierre 3-3 28 3

Receiving votes: Spearfish 8.

Class 11A

1. SF Christian (21) 6-0 105 1

2. Dell Rapids 5-1 77 2

3. Madison 5-1 66 3

4. West Central 4-2 44 4

5. Lennox 4-2 14 RV

Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 9.

Class 11B

1. Elk Point-Jefferson (17) 6-0 101 1

2. St. Thomas More (4) 6-0 82 2

3. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6-0 65 3

4. Mobridge-Pollock 6-0 38 4

5. Clark/Willow Lake 5-1 20 RV

Receiving votes: Wagner 9.

Class 9AA

1. Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy (19) 6-0 103 1

2. Hamlin (2) 7-0 83 2

3. Elkton-Lake Benton 5-1 65 3

4. Parkston 5-1 42 5

5. Hill City 6-1 13 4

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 4, Britton-Hecla 2, Hanson 2, Bon Homme 1.

Class 9A

1. Wall (20) 6-0 104 1

2. Warner (1) 6-0 81 2

3. Alcester-Hudson 5-1 65 3

4. Howard 5-1 36 5

5. Platte-Geddes 6-1 17 4

Receiving votes: Ipswich 6, Philip 6.

Class 9B

1. Sully Buttes (16) 6-0 99 1

2. Avon (4) 6-0 83 2

3. St. Mary’s (1) 6-0 70 3

4. Faulkton Area 3-3 27 4

5. Herreid/Selby Area 5-2 23 5

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Lutheran 13.

All-Time Leading Passers in Iowa State Cyclone Football History Gallery Credit: Bert Remien