Brandon Valley and Tea Soar in Latest South Dakota HS FB Poll
There's a new sheriff in town in South Dakota 11AAA football.
The Brandon Valley Lynx, last week's second-ranked team played host to #1 Sioux Falls Lincoln on Friday, and came away with a statement win.
BV has been rewarded in this week's rankings following the 35-30 triumph, and are the new #1 team in the state's biggest class.
Here's a look at this week's rankings:
Class 11AAA
1. Brandon Valley (21) 6-0 105 2
2. Lincoln 5-1 83 1
3. Harrisburg 5-1 55 3
4. O’Gorman 4-2 48 4
5. Jefferson 4-2 24 5
Class 11AA
1. Huron (19) 5-1 102 2
2. Tea Area 5-1 63 4
3. Sturgis 4-2 59 5
4. Yankton (2) 4-2 55 1
5. Pierre 3-3 28 3
Receiving votes: Spearfish 8.
Class 11A
1. SF Christian (21) 6-0 105 1
2. Dell Rapids 5-1 77 2
3. Madison 5-1 66 3
4. West Central 4-2 44 4
5. Lennox 4-2 14 RV
Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 9.
Class 11B
1. Elk Point-Jefferson (17) 6-0 101 1
2. St. Thomas More (4) 6-0 82 2
3. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6-0 65 3
4. Mobridge-Pollock 6-0 38 4
5. Clark/Willow Lake 5-1 20 RV
Receiving votes: Wagner 9.
Class 9AA
1. Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy (19) 6-0 103 1
2. Hamlin (2) 7-0 83 2
3. Elkton-Lake Benton 5-1 65 3
4. Parkston 5-1 42 5
5. Hill City 6-1 13 4
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 4, Britton-Hecla 2, Hanson 2, Bon Homme 1.
Class 9A
1. Wall (20) 6-0 104 1
2. Warner (1) 6-0 81 2
3. Alcester-Hudson 5-1 65 3
4. Howard 5-1 36 5
5. Platte-Geddes 6-1 17 4
Receiving votes: Ipswich 6, Philip 6.
Class 9B
1. Sully Buttes (16) 6-0 99 1
2. Avon (4) 6-0 83 2
3. St. Mary’s (1) 6-0 70 3
4. Faulkton Area 3-3 27 4
5. Herreid/Selby Area 5-2 23 5
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Lutheran 13.
All-Time Leading Passers in Iowa State Cyclone Football History
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
The Top 10 Rushers All-Time in Kansas City Chiefs History
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien