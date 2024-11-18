Here are Your South Dakota HS FB State Champs and Runners-Up

Another amazing season of South Dakota high school football came to a close inside the Dakota Dome on Saturday, with all classes of the sport crowning their champions.

There were big highlights along the way, and top tier coverage once again for our area high school football players down inside the dome in Vermillion.

Here are all of the finals from this past weekend's title games, with Sioux Falls Lincoln repeating in Class 11AAA:

Class 11AAA - Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brandon Valley 31-21

Class 11AA - Watertown def. Pierre 14-13

Class 11A - Lennox def. Sioux Falls Christian 14-6

Class 11B - Winner def. Dakota Valley 20-14

Class 9A - Howard def. Wolsey-Wessington 38-30

Class 9AA - Hamlin def. Parkston 32-8

Class 9B - Sully Buttes def. Faulkton Area 34-14

Class All Nations A - Pine Ridge def. Winnebago, NE 42-40

Class All Nations B - Lower Brule def. White River 60-8

Congratulations to all of our area high school football programs, players, coaches, and staff on another tremendous season!

Sources: GoBound SD

