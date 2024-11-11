Here’s Your South Dakota HS FB State Title Matchups and Schedule

Here&#8217;s Your South Dakota HS FB State Title Matchups and Schedule

We whittled our way down to just two high school football teams per class across the state of South Dakota this past weekend, and our title game matchups are set.

The championship games will begin on Thursday, November 14th and run through the 16th of this week.

Kick times will vary, and here's your home for all of the details.

State Champions Already Crowned:

Class All Nations A - Pine Ridge def. Winnebago, NE 42-40

Class All Nations B - Lower Brule def. White River 60-8

 

State Championship Schedule and Matchups:

loading...

We've got a total of two Sioux Falls-based schools in title games this year, and they'll both be in action on Saturday afternoon from the Dome.

For a detailed look at all of the matchups as well as the individual team's seasons, visit GoBound SD!

Sources: GoBound SD and SDHSAA.com

