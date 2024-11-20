Here’s the South Dakota HS VB State Tournament Brackets and Schedule
The South Dakota High School Volleyball State Tournament officially gets underway tomorrow here in Sioux Falls, with all three classes participating in one location at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
Action begins officially at 11:00 in all three classes on Thursday, and the title games are set to take place on Saturday evening.
Here's a look at the brackets and schedules in each class:
*All classes will have consolation bracket games as well. To view the entire bracket for each class, visit the link here.
Class AA
Teams in seed order: Harrisburg, Sioux Falls Jefferson, Sioux Falls Washington, O'Gorman, Watertown, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Brandon Valley, and Aberdeen Central.
The bracket and schedule:
Class A
Teams in seed order: Miller, Hamlin, Dell Rapids, Dakota Valley, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, Winner, Sioux Valley, and Sioux Falls Christian
The bracket and schedule:
Class B
Teams in seed order: Chester, Warner, Hitchcock-Tulare, Kadoka Area, Burke, Gayville-Volin, Colman-Egan, and Castlewood
The bracket and schedule:
For ticketing information, and everything you need to know if you're planning on making it out to this year's State Tournament, visit the Tournament Central page here.
Sources: Go Bound SD - Volleyball and SDHSAA VB State Tournament Central
