South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo

Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland.

Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux Falls, the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Nebraska is full of adventure. From lions to elephants and birds to monkeys, there are plenty of animals to meet from the animal kingdom at the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. The coolest part about the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is it offers ample educational opportunities throughout the park to interact with the animals. Circumstances include close encounters with a variety of species.

The Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is one of the perfect weekend getaway spots. Check out some of the animals saying hello to all their Sioux Falls’ friends!

The sea lions at the Omaha Zoo were so active in the morning. I could watch them all day.

This gorilla was looking for a little morning snack. There was even a puzzle to figure out before he could enjoy his treat. It was clearly worth it.

This orangutan was enjoying the sunshine and the warm weather.

There are many more animals friends to see at the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. It's worth the trip!