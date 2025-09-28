The South Dakota State Jackrabbits once again proved that they belong at the top of the FCS landscape on Saturday, picking up a dominant win over Mercyhurst in their non-conference finale.

The Jackrabbits extended their home winning streak to 32 games with the big win, and are now 4-0 on the season.

South Dakota State scored on all nine of its possessions to roll past Mercyhurst, 51-7, Saturday afternoon in the annual Dairy Drive at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

After opening the scoring with a 36-yard field goal by Eli Stader on the opening drive of the game, the Jackrabbits pushed their lead to 17-0 before the end of the first quarter with a pair of touchdowns through the air 24 seconds apart. First, Chase Mason hooked up with Alex Bullock for a 28-yard score, and after a Myles Taylor interception, SDSU needed only one play to find the end zone again on a 19-yard catch and run by Lofton O'Groske .

Mercyhurst answered with its longest drive of the day, an 11-play, 75-yard march that ended with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Adam Urena to Evan Van Dyke.

From there, it was all Jackrabbits. Stader closed out the first half with field goals of 25 and 28 yards for a 23-7 advantage and all four SDSU drives in the second half resulted in touchdowns.

Mason tied a career high with his third touchdown pass of the game early in the third quarter, an 18-yard strike to Jack Smith . Mason would end the game 21-of-29 passing for a career-best 321 yards.

The remainder of the Jackrabbit scoring came on the ground as freshman James Basinger found paydirt twice from a yard out around a 5-yard touchdown run by Brenden Begeman . Backup quarterback Luke Marble directed the final Jackrabbit scoring drive, completing all three of his pass attempts for 22 yards.

SDSU finished with a 469-154 advantage in total offense. Grahm Goering tallied career highs of seven receptions and 101 yards, with Bullock adding 75 yards on six catches. Basinger topped the rushing attack with 53 yards on 15 carries and added three receptions for 32 yards.

Urena completed 12-of-18 passes for 103 yards, but was picked off twice. Van Dyke notched five catches for 62 yards.

Isaiah Johnson led the Jackrabbit defense with four tackles. Braylon Beckwith registered a game-high nine tackles for the Lakers.

UP NEXT

South Dakota State opens Missouri Valley Football Conference action next Saturday (Oct. 4) at Youngstown State. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Eastern Time (5 p.m. Central at Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown, Ohio).

