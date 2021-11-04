South Dakota Kids Now Eligible for COVID Vaccinations
The next phase of protecting South Dakota residents from COVID-19 has arrived.
As of Wednesday (November 3), the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is now available for children ages 5-11. The move comes on the heels of emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), based on a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Health, an initial allotment of 30,000 vaccine doses has been disbursed to providers across the state for immediate use.
Of South Dakota's 134,939 cases of COVID, 19,140 (14.2%) have been in the 10-19 age range.
To date, more than 908,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to adults in South Dakota, with 68 percent of residents receiving at least one dose and 58 percent having completed their vaccination series.
The announcement comes the same week the City of Sioux Falls unveiled its 'Give It a Shot' a mobile COVID vaccine outreach program, which is utilizing a mobile vaccine bus at five different pop-up clinic locations during the month of November:
- Oak View Library
3700 East Third Street Sioux Falls, SD 57103
November 9 and 16 from 4 to 7 p.m.
November 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Sunshine Foods
530 South Second Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
November 3, 10, and 17 from 4 to 7 p.m.
- Banquet West
710 North Marion Road (Fifth Street and Marion Road)
Sioux Falls, SD 57107
November 11 and 18 from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Caille Library
4100 South Carnegie Circle
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
November 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Falls Community Health—Hayward School Clinic
410 North Valley View Road
Sioux Falls, SD 57107
November 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at all locations.
The clinics are open to any city resident 12 years of age and older who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccine is free and proof of identification is not required.
More From Results-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls
- Ready Or Not Winter Is Coming To Sioux Falls At Falls Park
- Will There Be A Thanksgiving Turkey Shortage In South Dakota?
- Sioux Falls Skateboard Park Much Closer to Becoming a Reality
Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
CHECK IT OUT: 10 Items Might Be in Short Supply This Winter
READ MORE: Inspiring Stories From the Coronavirus Pandemic