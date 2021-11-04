South Dakota Kids Now Eligible for COVID Vaccinations

The next phase of protecting South Dakota residents from COVID-19 has arrived.

As of Wednesday (November 3), the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is now available for children ages 5-11. The move comes on the heels of emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), based on a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Health, an initial allotment of 30,000 vaccine doses has been disbursed to providers across the state for immediate use.

Get our free mobile app

Of South Dakota's 134,939 cases of COVID, 19,140 (14.2%) have been in the 10-19 age range.

To date, more than 908,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to adults in South Dakota, with 68 percent of residents receiving at least one dose and 58 percent having completed their vaccination series.

The announcement comes the same week the City of Sioux Falls unveiled its 'Give It a Shot' a mobile COVID vaccine outreach program, which is utilizing a mobile vaccine bus at five different pop-up clinic locations during the month of November:

Oak View Library

3700 East Third Street Sioux Falls, SD 57103

November 9 and 16 from 4 to 7 p.m.

November 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

3700 East Third Street Sioux Falls, SD 57103 November 9 and 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. November 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunshine Foods

530 South Second Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57104

November 3, 10, and 17 from 4 to 7 p.m.

530 South Second Avenue Sioux Falls, SD 57104 November 3, 10, and 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. Banquet West

710 North Marion Road (Fifth Street and Marion Road)

Sioux Falls, SD 57107

November 11 and 18 from 5 to 8 p.m.

710 North Marion Road (Fifth Street and Marion Road) Sioux Falls, SD 57107 November 11 and 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. Caille Library

4100 South Carnegie Circle

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

November 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

4100 South Carnegie Circle Sioux Falls, SD 57106 November 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Falls Community Health—Hayward School Clinic

410 North Valley View Road

Sioux Falls, SD 57107

November 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at all locations.

The clinics are open to any city resident 12 years of age and older who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is free and proof of identification is not required.

More From Results-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

CHECK IT OUT: 10 Items Might Be in Short Supply This Winter