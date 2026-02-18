At long last, ESPN Sioux Falls had the opportunity to visit with the new Head Coach of South Dakota Coyote football on Wednesday.

The Algona, Iowa native was able to carve out some time from his busy schedule to join Overtime with Bert Remien on Wednesday afternoon.

The new Head Coach of the Coyotes discussed his coaching background and philosophy, state of the program, and also dished on several rapid fire questions on the show.

Here's a bio on the new Head Coach from GoYotes.com:

Matt Vitzthum (pronounced VITZ - THUMB) was named the 32nd head coach in program history on February 6, 2026 after two seasons on staff at South Dakota. He's been on staff for two FCS Playoff runs including a semifinal run in 2024. He's worked with both the Coyote wide receivers (2024) and quarterbacks (2025), including the final season of Coyote great Aidan Bouman.

He joined the staff under Nielson in February 2024 season as the wide receivers coach. In December 2024, Vitzthum was promoted to Co-Offensive Coordinator for the Coyotes heading into the 2025 season under first-year head coach Travis Johansen.

In his coaching career, Vitzthum has been on the staff of three different programs that have won a conference title and/or earned NCAA Playoff berths, both at the Division II and Division III levels, prior to him joining Nielson's staff at USD.

Here's the entirety of the 20-minute chat with Coach Matt Vitzthum from Wednesday's show:

Source: GoYotes.com

