South Dakota MBB Opens Season Monday at Wisconsin

A new era for South Dakota Coyote Men's Basketball begins on Monday Night, as the team takes on the Wisconsin Badgers to open the season at 7:30.

It's the debut of new USD Head Basketball Coach Eric Peterson.

Peterson takes over for Todd Lee, who was fired following the Coyotes 19-12 finish to last season. The Yotes fell to South Dakota State in the Summit League Tournament 83-60 in their final contest.

On Monday Night, the new-look Coyotes will have a stiff test in the opener, taking on the Wisconsin Badgers from the Kohl Center in Madison.

Wisconsin made yet another NCAA Tournament appearance in 2022, finishing 25-8 after losing in the second round to Iowa State.

Greg Gard's program graduated a few important players, including long-time starter Brad Davison and All-American Johnny Davis.

Point guard Chucky Hepburn will look to take the leadership reigns this season, after finishing with a team high 2.3 assists per game last season. Lakeville, Minnesota native Tyler Wahl is team's leading returning scorer, finishing with 11.4 points per game last season.

For USD, Junior Kruz Perrott-Hunt returns after leading the Yotes with 15.0 points per game last season. In fact, the top 3 scorers by average all return this season for USD.

The Coyotes, despite their returning experience, have just 2 Seniors on the entire roster this season.

It will surely be an entertaining and fun start to the season as we witness the beginning of the Eric Peterson era of USD Coyote Basketball. Tipoff from Madison on Monday Night is set for 7:30. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network.

Sources: GoYotes and ESPN.com

