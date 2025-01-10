South Dakota Native Spencer Waege Lands CFL Opportunity

Spencer Waege most recently spent time with the Green Bay Packers in the NFL, and now, the South Shore, South Dakota native has signed on with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Waege played his college football up in Fargo with the NDSU Bison and now has another pro opportunity in his young career.

Here's his official post confirming the news:

Per 3DownNation.com:

The six-foot-five, 282-pound pass rusher played 57 games over five seasons at North Dakota State, winning three FCS national championships with the Bison from 2018 to 2022. The native of South Shore, S.D. notched 138 total tackles, 42 tackles for loss, 20.5 quarterback sacks, four batted passes, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two blocked kicks, earning four All-MVFC selections — twice on the first-team, once as an honourable mention, and once as a freshman. He was named a first-team FCS All-American by the Associated Press in 2022 and took home second-team honours from the AFCA during the spring of 2021.

The Ti-Cats are gearing up for another season, which is set to begin in May.

For more on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and their addition of Waege, visit the team's official site below.

