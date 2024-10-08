South Dakota Resident Only Pheasant Hunting This Weekend

There's good news and not-so-good news for the second weekend of October. First the not-so-good news. South Dakota is in need of rain. Parts of the state are reporting severe drought conditions.

Now the good news. Our dry conditions have farmers smiling as they are in the middle of harvesting corn. Which is also pushing the pheasants.

Hunters will be taking to the fields this weekend as South Dakota residents will be the first to hunt the state bird before the traditional opening on Saturday, October 19.

The upland bird hunting outlook is shaping up to be one of the nest in recent years, according to the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks.

With the opening of pheasant season also comes quail season. Prairie grouse and partridge seasons began in late September and along with pheasant, all will end January 31.

Find the prime hunting areas of South Dakota with the help of SDGFP guide.

Be safe and enjoy your 2024 hunting season.

