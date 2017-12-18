South Dakota Prep Basketball Media Poll 12-18-17
The first full week of the high school basketball season has been completed. Here are the latest rankings heading towards the holiday break.
It was a great week if you're a Lincoln Patriots fan. The Patriots boys team has now taken the top ranking in Class AA, while the girls continue to be ranked in the top five.
Class A boys and Class B boys remains unchanged after another week of play. St. Thomas More's girls team left no question on Saturday night that they are the top contender in Class A after beating second ranked Lennox. The Orioles stayed in third following the loss.
Here's the latest rankings for each class in the South Dakota Prep Basketball Media Poll for 12-18-17.
Boys
Class AA
- Sioux Falls Lincoln (21) 3-0,120, 2
- Harrisburg (3), 2-0, 87, 4
- Sioux Falls O’Gorman 2-1, 64, 3
- Aberdeen Central (1) 2-1 60 1
- Rapid City Central 5-0, 33, RV
Receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 9, Watertown 1, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1.
Class A
- Tea Area (22) 2-0, 122, 1
- Madison (3) 3-0, 101, 2
- Sioux Falls Christian 4-0, 75, 3
- Dell Rapids 1-1, 34, 4
- Sioux Valley 2-1, 26, 5
Receiving votes: Hamlin 6, Sisseton 4, Crow Creek 3, Dakota Valley 2, Aberdeen Roncalli 1, Pine Ridge 1.
Class B
- Bridgewater-Emery (20) 1-0, 119, 1
- Clark/Willow Lake (5) 3-0, 102, 2
- Sully Buttes 2-0, 66, 3
- Irene-Wakonda 2-1, 35, 4
- T5: Canistota 2-0, 20, T-5
- T5: Langford Area 3-0, 20, T-5
Receiving votes: White River 8, Warner 3, Corsica-Stickney 1, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 1.
Girls
Class AA
- Aberdeen Central (19), 3-0, 119, 1
- Harrisburg (6) 2-0, 105, 2
- Rapid City Stevens 4-0, 70, 3
- Brandon Valley 2-0, 46, 5
- Sioux Falls Lincoln 2-1, 28, 4
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls O’Gorman 3, Brookings 3, Sioux Falls Washington 1.
Class A
- St. Thomas More (25) 3-0, 125, 1
- Vermillion 3-0, 77, 4
- Lennox 2-1, 57, 3
- Dell Rapids 3-0, 46, RV
- McCook Cent./Montrose 2-0, 34, 5
Receiving votes: Hamlin 25, Belle Fourche 6, Crow Creek 4, Dakota Valley 1.
Class B
- Sully Buttes (23), 2-0, 123, T-1
- Warner (2), 2-1, 82, T-1
- De Smet 3-1, 66, 4
- Avon 2-1, 47, 3
- Castlewood 3-0, 23, RV
Receiving votes: Menno 15, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 7, Ethan 5, Deubrook Area 4, Hanson 1, Faith 1, Philip 1.