South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll 9-11-17

The 9-man classes in this week's poll remain the same, and it's the 11-man classes that has a few teams moving around.

Each class is getting closer and closer to a unanimous number one team as the weeks progress. Out of the seven classes, six of the top teams remain in that spot for yet another week. The only class that has a new number one is out of 11B.

Four classes have kept the exact same top-five this week. Those include all 9-man classes and 11AA. Other nuances in the rankings include all nine teams in 11AAA getting votes, and a winless team in 11AA gathering votes.

Here is this week's South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll for the week of 9-11-17:

Class 11AAA

SF Washington (35) 3-0 175 1 SF O’Gorman 2-1 132 2 SF Roosevelt 2-1 108 3 Brandon Valley 2-1 74 4 RC Stevens 2-1 24 NR

Receiving votes: Watertown 6, SF Lincoln 4, Aberdeen Central 2, RC Central 1.

Class 11AA

Harrisburg (32) 1-1 172 1 Mitchell (3) 3-0 141 2 Pierre 2-0 107 3 Brookings 2-1 70 4 Huron 1-2 27 5

Receiving votes: Yankton 6, Sturgis 2.

Class 11A

Madison (33) 3-0 173 1 Tea Area (1) 3-0 140 2 Dakota Valley (1) 3-0 99 3 Tri-Valley 3-0 76 5 Milbank 2-1 26 RV

Receiving votes: West Central 5, Dell Rapids 5, St. Thomas More 1.

Class 11B

SF Christian (26) 3-0 163 2 Bridgewater-Em/Ethan (9) 2-1 124 1 Sioux Valley 3-0 114 3 Winner 2-1 72 4 McCook Cent./Montrose 3-0 28 T5

Receiving votes: Canton 11, Aberdeen Roncalli 11, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 2.

Class 9AA

Gregory (32) 3-0 167 1 Bon Homme (2) 4-0 141 2 Hamlin (1) 3-0 99 3 Miller/Highmore-Harrold 2-1 43 4 North Border 3-0 40 5

Receiving votes: Baltic 13, Irene-Wakonda 10, Arlington/Lake Preston 9, Webster Area 3.

Class 9A

Warner (30) 4-0 162 1 Howard (5) 4-0 139 2 Corsica-Stickney 3-0 110 3 Canistota/Freeman 2-1 61 4 Clark/Willow Lake 4-0 46 5

Receiving votes: Britton-Hecla 6, Alcester-Hudson 1.

Class 9B

Colman-Egan (27) 3-0 167 1 Colome (8) 3-0 141 2 Sully Buttes 3-0 97 3 Castlewood 4-0 60 4 Harding County 4-0 41 5