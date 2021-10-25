South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll for October 25, 2021

The brackets are out, the regular season has concluded, and that means that the final South Dakota Prep Media Football poll for the season has arrived.

All seven classes of high school football in South Dakota will play their quarterfinal rounds this week. Class 11AAA, 11AA, and 11A finished up the regular season this past week and start the postseason this week.

With the conclusion of the regular season, the final South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll for the season has been released. Here is where your favorite teams stand heading into the playoffs.

All three of the larger classes saw a change within the top five rankings for this week. Harrisburg, Tea Area, and Madison claimed unanimous votes as the favorites in their classes after all three teams finished the regular season 9-0.

In class 11AAA, Washington jumped into the top five after a win over Lincoln. The Warriors and Patriots will meet again this week in the quarterfinals. O'Gorman also returned to the top five after a dominant win over Jefferson.

Brookings jumped up to #2 in Class 11AA after a head-to-head win over Pierre. Milbank jumped into the #5 spot in this week's 11A poll.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 25 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. This is the final edition of the rankings for Class 11AAA, 11AA and 11A. (The Oct. 18 poll was the final set of rankings for Class 11B and the nine-man classes.)

Class 11AAA

Harrisburg (21) 9-0 105 1 Brandon Valley 8-1 80 2 Roosevelt 5-4 63 3 Washington 5-4 40 RV O’Gorman 5-4 15 RV

Receiving votes: Lincoln 12.

Class 11AA

Tea Area (21) 9-0 105 1 Brookings 7-2 83 3 Pierre 7-2 64 2 Yankton 5-4 42 4 Watertown 3-6 11 5

Receiving votes: Mitchell 8, Aberdeen Central 2.

Class 11A

Madison (21) 9-0 105 1 Canton 8-1 84 2 Dell Rapids 6-3 51 3 Vermillion 6-3 47 4 Milbank 6-3 13 RV

Receiving votes: West Central 12, Tri-Valley 2, Lennox 1.

