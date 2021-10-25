2021 South Dakota High School Football Playoff Brackets

Jerry Palleschi/TSM

All seven classes of high school football in South Dakota will play the quarterfinal round this week.

The 9-man classes and Class 11B began last week with the opening round. Now the larger classes in the state will also jump into the postseason. As of this week. all seven classes are lined up and at the same point of the playoffs.

Quarterfinal games for all seven classes will take place on Thursday, October 28th. The semifinals will be held on Friday, November 5th. All 9-man classes will play their championship games on Thursday, November 11th. Friday, November 12th will feature the Class 11B (10:00 AM), Class 11A (2:00), and Class 11AA (7:00) championship games. Class 11AAA will crown a champion on Saturday, November 13th at 7:30.

Get our free mobile app

South Dakota High School Football Playoff Brackets

Class 11AAA

  • (8) RC Stevens @ (1) Harrisburg - 6:00
  • (5) SF Lincoln @ (4) SF Washington - 7:00
  • (7) SF Jefferson @ (2) Brandon Valley - 7:00
  • (6) O'Gorman @ (3) SF Roosevelt - 4:00

Class 11AA

  • (8) Sturgis Brown @ (1) Tea Area - 6:00
  • (5) Mitchell @ (4) Yankton - 7:00
  • (7) Aberdeen Central @ (2) Brookings - 7:00
  • (6) Watertown @ (3) Pierre - 7:00

Class 11A:

  • (8) SF Christian @ (1) Madison - 7:00
  • (5) West Central @ (4) Dell Rapids - 7:00
  • (7) Milbank @ (2) Canton - 7:00
  • (6) Tri-Valley @ (3) Vermillion - 7:00

Class 11B:

  • (9) McCook Central/Montrose @ (1) Winner - TBD
  • (13) Wagner @ (5) Elk Point-Jefferson - TBD
  • (7) Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan vs. (2) Sioux Valley - 6:00
  • (14) Beresford @ (6) Aberdeen Roncalli - 6:00

Class 9AA:

  • (9) Platte-Geddes @ (1) Hanson - 7:00
  • (5) Timber Lake @ (4) Lyman - 7:00
  • (10) Garretson @ (2) Parkston - 7:00
  • (11) Canistota/Freeman @ (3) Ipswich - 7:00

Class 9A:

  • (9) Castlewood @ (1) Herreid/Selby Area - TBD
  • (5) Warner @ (4) De Smet - 7:00
  • (7) Wolsey-Wessington @ (2) Howard - 7:00
  • (6) Gregory @ (3) Wall - 5:30

Class 9B:

  • (8) Alcester-Hudson @ (1) Avon - 6:00
  • (5) Dell Rapids St. Mary @ (4) Gayville-Volin - 7:00
  • (7) Harding County @ (2) Faulkton Area - 6:30
  • (6) Hitchcock-Tulare @ (3) Potter County - 7:00

South Dakota College & University Mascots

The Oldest Wood-Framed Church In Sioux Falls

Saint Joseph Cathedral at 521 N Duluth Ave in Sioux Falls was founded in 1915. But that's not the oldest church in the city. The Beaver Creek Lutheran Church at Heritage Park on the Augustana College campus at 33rd & S. Prairie Ave. was built in 1892, making it the oldest wood-framed church in Sioux Falls.

Pam Cole Executive Director of the Nordland Heritage Foundation says there are some exciting events and future plans involving Heritage Park. Tours of this wonderful look into the prairie past are available Wed. - Sat. from 10 am to 3 pm and by appointment.
Filed Under: High School Sports
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top