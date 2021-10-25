2021 South Dakota High School Football Playoff Brackets

All seven classes of high school football in South Dakota will play the quarterfinal round this week.

The 9-man classes and Class 11B began last week with the opening round. Now the larger classes in the state will also jump into the postseason. As of this week. all seven classes are lined up and at the same point of the playoffs.

Quarterfinal games for all seven classes will take place on Thursday, October 28th. The semifinals will be held on Friday, November 5th. All 9-man classes will play their championship games on Thursday, November 11th. Friday, November 12th will feature the Class 11B (10:00 AM), Class 11A (2:00), and Class 11AA (7:00) championship games. Class 11AAA will crown a champion on Saturday, November 13th at 7:30.

South Dakota High School Football Playoff Brackets

Class 11AAA

(8) RC Stevens @ (1) Harrisburg - 6:00

(5) SF Lincoln @ (4) SF Washington - 7:00

(7) SF Jefferson @ (2) Brandon Valley - 7:00

(6) O'Gorman @ (3) SF Roosevelt - 4:00

Class 11AA

(8) Sturgis Brown @ (1) Tea Area - 6:00

(5) Mitchell @ (4) Yankton - 7:00

(7) Aberdeen Central @ (2) Brookings - 7:00

(6) Watertown @ (3) Pierre - 7:00

Class 11A:

(8) SF Christian @ (1) Madison - 7:00

(5) West Central @ (4) Dell Rapids - 7:00

(7) Milbank @ (2) Canton - 7:00

(6) Tri-Valley @ (3) Vermillion - 7:00

Class 11B:

(9) McCook Central/Montrose @ (1) Winner - TBD

(13) Wagner @ (5) Elk Point-Jefferson - TBD

(7) Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan vs. (2) Sioux Valley - 6:00

(14) Beresford @ (6) Aberdeen Roncalli - 6:00

Class 9AA:

(9) Platte-Geddes @ (1) Hanson - 7:00

(5) Timber Lake @ (4) Lyman - 7:00

(10) Garretson @ (2) Parkston - 7:00

(11) Canistota/Freeman @ (3) Ipswich - 7:00

Class 9A:

(9) Castlewood @ (1) Herreid/Selby Area - TBD

(5) Warner @ (4) De Smet - 7:00

(7) Wolsey-Wessington @ (2) Howard - 7:00

(6) Gregory @ (3) Wall - 5:30

Class 9B:

(8) Alcester-Hudson @ (1) Avon - 6:00

(5) Dell Rapids St. Mary @ (4) Gayville-Volin - 7:00

(7) Harding County @ (2) Faulkton Area - 6:30

(6) Hitchcock-Tulare @ (3) Potter County - 7:00

