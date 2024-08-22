South Dakota Quiz-Are You Smarter Than The Average South Dakotan?

Do you think you're smarter than the average South Dakotan? Okay, let's put your smarty pants on and find out. Take the quiz below with the other know-it-all in your office or living room to crown a champ.

Get our free mobile app

You will find the answers at the bottom of the list of questions.

South Dakota Quiz

Canva Canva loading...

1 - Which U.S. President is to the right of George Washington on the Mount Rushmore Memorial?

Jerry Palleschi TSM Jerry Palleschi TSM loading...

2 - This city's annual Chislic Festival is known for cubed meat. And, this tasty nugget is also the official South Dakota State Nosh.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

3 - She became the first woman to be acting head coach in NBA history.

juliazara/ThinkStock juliazara/ThinkStock loading...

4 - I am 28 feet tall and made of 22 tons of fiberglass and steel. Plus, every fall my real-life version is the most sought-after species in America.

IMDB IMDB loading...

5 - From the cast of Charlie's Angels, she was born in the same town that is known for the world's largest pheasant.

Canva Canva loading...

6 - I'm the little girl who settled on the prairie and authored several Little House books.

SD511 SD511 loading...

7 - These two major highways intersect in Sioux Falls.

Canva Canva loading...

8 - This South Dakota city is the geographical center of the United States of America.

Canva Canva loading...

9 - Not only does South Dakota have a Tyrannosaurus Rex, but we also have the bones of this prehistoric creature.

Canva Canva loading...

10 - Hot air balloons have always been popular at the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. Can you name the South Dakota company that created the first modern hot air balloon?

Okay, let's check your answers.

How did you do?

Canva Canva loading...

1-Thomas Jefferson

Canva/Facebook Canva/Facebook loading...

2-Freeman, South Dakota

New York Liberty v Las Vegas Aces Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images loading...

3-Becky Hammon

YouTube YouTube loading...

4-World's Largest Pheasant

IMDB IMDB loading...

5-Cheryl Ladd

Discover Laura Discover Laura loading...

6-Laura Ingalls Wilder

SD511 SD511 loading...

7-Interstate 29 and Interstate 90

Travel South Dakota Travel South Dakota loading...

8-Belle Fourche

Travel South Dakota Travel South Dakota loading...

9-The Wooly Mammoth

Facebook Facebook loading...

10-Raven Industries/Aerostar