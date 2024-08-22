South Dakota Quiz-Are You Smarter Than The Average South Dakotan?
Do you think you're smarter than the average South Dakotan? Okay, let's put your smarty pants on and find out. Take the quiz below with the other know-it-all in your office or living room to crown a champ.
You will find the answers at the bottom of the list of questions.
South Dakota Quiz
1 - Which U.S. President is to the right of George Washington on the Mount Rushmore Memorial?
2 - This city's annual Chislic Festival is known for cubed meat. And, this tasty nugget is also the official South Dakota State Nosh.
3 - She became the first woman to be acting head coach in NBA history.
4 - I am 28 feet tall and made of 22 tons of fiberglass and steel. Plus, every fall my real-life version is the most sought-after species in America.
5 - From the cast of Charlie's Angels, she was born in the same town that is known for the world's largest pheasant.
6 - I'm the little girl who settled on the prairie and authored several Little House books.
7 - These two major highways intersect in Sioux Falls.
8 - This South Dakota city is the geographical center of the United States of America.
9 - Not only does South Dakota have a Tyrannosaurus Rex, but we also have the bones of this prehistoric creature.
10 - Hot air balloons have always been popular at the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. Can you name the South Dakota company that created the first modern hot air balloon?
Okay, let's check your answers.
How did you do?
1-Thomas Jefferson
2-Freeman, South Dakota
3-Becky Hammon
4-World's Largest Pheasant
5-Cheryl Ladd
6-Laura Ingalls Wilder
7-Interstate 29 and Interstate 90
8-Belle Fourche
9-The Wooly Mammoth
10-Raven Industries/Aerostar